Star Wars Rumor: Is It True? All Of It?

Will another Original Trilogy character return via television?

What do the kids say? “It’s sus?”

Maybe. Maybe not.

But just in case, please click away just in case one of the several outlets who have reported on this one is right.

.

.

.

.

Still here? Good.

Will there be an OT reunion on The Book of Boba Fett?

We used to call it “shaky pizza.” And, when it comes to rumors that start in The Sun, I’d have a right to shout “entropic pie.”

However, there are enough layers to this “recipe” to at least give it a nibble.

Three weeks ago, Giant Freakin Robot’s Faith McKay cited “trusted and proven inside sources” who said Harrison Ford will return to the Star Wars Universe via the Filoniverse.

McKay added:

While Giant Freakin Robot’s source was unclear on what upcoming project Harrison Ford was on set for, we’re hearing that it was either The Mandalorian season 3 or The Book of Boba Fett. We also hear that Harrison Ford filmed a de-aged Han Solo for the project.

Okay, unnamed source. Bada bing. Bada boom. Several other outlets echo the sentiment. But the rumor dies down.

Then, a very trusted Star Wars source — FanthaTracks — posted the below on Christmas:

But we can exclusively reveal that another Star Wars project is ALREADY filming in the UK at Pinewood Studios, and has been since at least November.

Then, Bespin Bulletin doubled down on the solid sourcing of FanthaTracks, explaining the site has “notably revealed production names for Lucasfilm projects in the United Kingdom and have done dating back to the sequel trilogy.”

Now, The Sun, as echoed by The Direct, note, Harrison Ford is “rumoured to have spent three days filming in London for a cameo scene in the final episode of the Book of Boba Fett.”

They added:

He allegedly broke off from filming the fifth Indiana Jones movie to do the scenes — in which he will be de-aged using computer wizardry.

From my point of view, this remains very interesting.

Why? Because any and all Indiana Jones V news dried up recently. Besides causing me consternation about my Lucasfilm beat, the timing of it all makes a certain amount of sense.

As does the idea that Lucasfilm might double-dip on the de-aging process. Indy V has long been rumored to use digital technology to help Harrison appear younger.

However, we already know that Harrison Ford doesn’t need any help to look younger.

Hollywoodlife.com noted:

He may be almost 80, but Harrison Ford is in incredible shape! The iconic actor was spotted on a solo bike ride around Los Angeles.

So, where are we at? Right back where we started, hoping against hope to see Han Solo on screen one more time.

