‘Agatha: House of Harkness’ Eyeing October Production Start

Not much is known on the Disney+ WandaVision spin-off Agatha: House of Harkness. While, it is still pretty early on, Marvel Studios is keeping details under lock and key and will likely remain that way at least through Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

According to The Cosmic Circus, they are hearing that Marvel Studios will begin production on the series in Georgia, likely at Trilth Studios, this October. The site also revealed that the series is under Oakhaven Productions LLC.

Read: Marvel Studios’ ‘Eternals’ Arrives on Disney+

Kathryn Hahn will return as the villainous Agatha Harkness. The series will be a dark comedy, though story details are being kept under wraps. WandaVision head writer Jac Schaeffer will serve as the writer and executive producer on the project.

It’ll be interesting to see where the studio plans to take this series, Agatha Harkness is an integral part of the comics and could be used to help set up the Dark Avengers, something that has been long rumored for the MCU. The character has also gained more popularity at the Disneyland Resort, being a meet-and-greet character at last year’s Oogie Boogie Bash.

WandaVision is a blend of classic television and the Marvel Cinematic Universe in which Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany), two super-powered beings living idealized suburban lives, begin to suspect that everything is not as it seems. The series also stars Kathryn Hahn, Teyonah Parris, Kat Dennings, and Randall Park. The series is directed by Matt Shakman; Jac Schaeffer is the head writer.

All 8 episodes of WandaVision are currently streaming on Disney+.

About Post Author Skyler Shuler In 2013, Skyler Shuler wanted to share his knowledge of Disney films and the magic behind the scenes. So, he created the Instagram account Disney Film Facts and the page quickly garnered a following. Soon after a Twitter was created, and not long after that DisneyFilmFacts.com was born. The page has been lucky enough to garner a wonderful following of such amazing Disney and movie fans, as well as been sourced in some of the biggest entertainment sites in the world. In 2018, the page was rebranded to The DisInsider, and the rest was history! See author's posts

Related