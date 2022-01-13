‘Real Steel’ Series In The Works At Disney+

It’s official. After years of rallying cries from fans for a Real Steel sequel, it appears that Disney will finally be revisiting that world again with a brand new series over at Disney+.

According to Collider, Disney had plans to revisit the would-be franchise for a while now, but it took longer than expected to finally create new contracts for all of the film’s original producers.

The site adds that now that the producers are back on board, the studio is looking for a writer with a fresh perspective to take the concept in a new direction.

This will no doubt be a great addition to Disney+ as it continues to grow as a streaming platform.

For those who might not remember the 2011 film or are unfamiliar with the original story, based on the short story “Steel” written by Richard Matheson, it followed a retired boxer (played by Hugh Jackman) as he teamed up with his estranged son to build and train a robot that would fight in a tournament consisting of other, fighting robots.

Prior to its big screen treatment, the short story was actually adapted as an episode of The Twilight Zone in 1963.

Anthony Mackie (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier) and Evangeline Lilly (Ant-Man and the Wasp) co-starred.

Shortly after the announcement, director and producer Shawn Levy took to Twitter to confirm and celebrate the news.

This is happening because of all you amazing people who never forgot this movie, and never let me forget the love

It’s not clear if Levy will take on other duties in the series besides producing.

We’ll provide more updates as this story develops.

