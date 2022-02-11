Brand New Look at Oscar Isaac’s Moon Knight Costume Revealed

We are a little over a month away from Marvel Studios next Disney+ series Moon Knight. While a trailer debuted two weeks ago, today we get our best look at the Moon Knight costume yet.

Empire Magazine revealed two brand new covers for their April 2022 issue, both featuring Oscar Isaac’s Moon Knight costume in all its glory. The issue is expected to reveal some tidbits and interviews for the upcoming series. You can check out the two covers below.

The series follows Steven Grant, a mild-mannered gift-shop employee, who becomes plagued with blackouts and memories of another life. Steven discovers he has dissociative identity disorder and shares a body with mercenary Marc Spector. As Steven/Marc’s enemies converge upon them, they must navigate their complex identities while thrust into a deadly mystery among the powerful gods of Egypt.

Moon Knight stars Oscar Isaac, Ethan Hawke and May Calamawy. Mohamed Diab and the team of Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead directed the episodes. Jeremy Slater is the head writer, and Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Mohamed Diab, Jeremy Slater and Oscar Isaac are the executive producers. Grant Curtis, Trevor Waterson and Rebecca Kirsch serve as co-executive producers.

