Michael Rapaport Joins Hulu’s ‘Only Murders in the Building’

Hulu’s hit comedy Only Murders in the Building is continuing to add talent to its upcoming second season. According to Deadline, outspoken comedian Michael Rapaport (Atypical) has joined the ensemble.

The ten-episode first season follows three strangers played by Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez who share an obsession with a true-crime podcast. After a suspicious death in their affluent Upper West Side apartment building called The Arconia, the three neighbors decide to start their own program covering their investigation of the death, which the police ruled a suicide.

Read: Riele Downs, Auli’i’ Cravalho, Asher Angel, and More Join Hulu’s ‘Darby Harper Wants You to Know’

Michael Rapaport will play Detective Kreps, a police detective involved in the new murder case introduced in the Season 1 finale, that saw Gomez’s character covered in blood, stating that she “didn’t do it.”

Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez are all set to return, along with Amy Ryan, Nathan Lane, and Aaron Dominguez. Other newcomers to season two of the series include Cara Delevingne, Amy Schumer, and Shirley MacLaine.

Disney’s 20th Television produces Only Murders in the Building. Martin and John Hoffman co-created the series and executive produce with Short, Gomez, Jamie Babbitt, This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman (who has a rich overall deal at 20th) and Jess Rosenthal.

About Post Author Skyler Shuler In 2013, Skyler Shuler wanted to share his knowledge of Disney films and the magic behind the scenes. So, he created the Instagram account Disney Film Facts and the page quickly garnered a following. Soon after a Twitter was created, and not long after that DisneyFilmFacts.com was born. The page has been lucky enough to garner a wonderful following of such amazing Disney and movie fans, as well as been sourced in some of the biggest entertainment sites in the world. In 2018, the page was rebranded to The DisInsider, and the rest was history! See author's posts

Related