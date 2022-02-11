Netflix To Pull Every Single ‘The Defenders’ Series, Including ‘Daredevil’, Beginning March 1st

Your eyes do not deceive you.

Early this morning, Netflix users were caught off guard when notices began to appear on episodes of Daredevil, Jessica Jones, and every other series in in Marvel miniscule Defenders universe on Netflix.

This does not appear to be a mistake as, according to the site What’s on Netflix, the streaming platform has indeed confirmed that each Marvel series will be removed beginning March 1st since the rights to those characters have now fully reverted back to Disney.

In total, over 160 episodes will no longer be available to watch beginning next month. Below is the entire list of content leaving:

Daredevil (Seasons 1-3)

Jessica Jones (Seasons 1-3)

Luke Cage (Seasons 1-2)

Iron Fist (Seasons 1-2)

The Defenders (Limited Series)

The Punisher (Seasons 1-2)

This news might bum some users and fans out since the recent appearances of Kingpin and Matt Murdock in Hawkeye and Spider-Man: No Way Home respectively seemingly inspired rewatches of those (now) classic shows.

While it’s unclear if, when, or where these shows will resurface, the re-introduction of some of those key characters indicates that Marvel still has plans for them.

For Disney as a whole, this is just the beginning. As the company’s former CEO Bob Iger claimed in 2018, the aim is to make its platforms like Disney+ and Hulu “the destination for all Disney stuff.” Eventually content from its other subsidiaries including Freeform, 20th Century Fox, and ABC will disappear from non-Disney streaming platforms too.

SOURCE: What’s On Netflix, TV Line

