Pixar’s ‘Turning Red’ Hitting Disney+ in One Month, Check Out The New Posters

Just one month remains until Disney and Pixar’s Turning Red launches on Disney+. Pixar Animation Studios’ 25th feature film introduces Mei Lee (voice of Rosalie Chiang), a confident, dorky 13-year-old torn between staying her mother’s dutiful daughter and the chaos of adolescence. And if that weren’t enough, whenever she gets too excited, she “poofs” into a giant red panda! All-new posters are available today, showcasing Red Panda Mei and her ever-changing emotions.

Sandra Oh lends her voice to Mei’s protective, if not slightly overbearing mother, Ming. The voice cast also includes Ava Morse, Hyein Park, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Orion Lee, Wai Ching Ho, Tristan Allerick Chen, Lori Tan Chinn, Mia Tagano, Sherry Cola, Lillian Lim, James Hong, Jordan Fisher, Finneas O’Connell, Topher Ngo, Grayson Villanueva, Josh Levi, Sasha Roiz, Addie Chandler and Lily Sanfelippo.

GRAMMY®-winning singer-songwriters Billie Eilish and FINNEAS wrote three songs for the film’s fictional band, 4*Town, and GRAMMY®-, Oscar®- and Emmy®-winning Swedish composer Ludwig Göransson (Black Panther, The Mandalorian) is composing the score. Directed by Academy Award® winner Domee Shi (Pixar short Bao) and produced by Lindsey Collins (Finding Dory), Turning Red launches exclusively on Disney+ on March 11, 2022.

