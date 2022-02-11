Ray Stevenson Joins ‘Ahsoka’ Disney+ Series

Will Stevenson turn blue for the role?

Actor Ray Stevenson is going from the sea back into space. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Thor trilogy, Black Sails, and Vikings star has joined The Mandalorian spin-off, Ahsoka.

Expected to take place five years after the Return of the Jedi events, in Ahsoka, the titular character hunts for Grand Admiral Thrawn – the villain (anti-hero?) who joined Star Wars canon from the “Expanded Universe” via Star Wars Rebels (and various canon and EU novels by beloved author Timothy Zahn).

Anakin Skywalker’s former padawan, Ahsoka Tano, pursues the shifty Imperial holdout hoping it will help her locate the missing Ezra Bridger, the young Jedi that disappeared with Thrawn in the finale of Rebels.

Presumably, most of the series is set in the timeline of The Mandalorian and, like The Book of Boba Fett, is possible another chapter of the award-winning space drama.

THR’s Borys Kit explained:

It is unclear who Stevenson will play, but sources say he is a villain in the series and will play an admiral … although, not Thrawn.

But, given Thrawn’s — and Lucasfilm’s — penchant for deception, who knows.

However, This is not Stevenson’s first foray into “A galaxy far, far away….”

The actor also voiced the role of Mandalorian super commando Gar Saxon in Star Wars Rebels and Star Wars: The Clone Wars.

Rosario Dawson returns as Tano, who first appeared via live-action in the second season of The Mandalorian. Hayden Christensen returns to the small screen after his appearance in Obi-Wan Kenobi, reprising his role as Darth Vader.

Also joining the cast are Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Natasha Liu Bordizzo, and Ivanna Sakhno, all in currently unknown roles.

The series, set to film under the working title “Stormcrow,” remains scheduled to begin production in April.

Developed by Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni, in conjunction with their work on The Mandalorian, Ahsoka is expected to debut on Disney+ in 2023.

