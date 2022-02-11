Soarin’ Over California To Return To Disney’s California Adventure For Food and Wine 2022

The Food & Wine festival is returning to Disney’s California Adventure on March 4th 2022. Also returning is a fan favorite attraction overlay. Soarin’ Over California will return once again and it will temporarily replace Soarin’ Around The World in Grizzly Peak at DCA. It is expected to run form March 4th to April 26th according to the Disneyland App.
On February 28, 2020, the California version of the ride returned to California Adventure for the Food and Wine Festival. The limited engagement was scheduled to run through April 21 but ended prematurely when the resort began its extended closure due to the Covid-19 pandemic on March 13th. It has always been a wildly popular attraction for park guests. It will be great have it back again, even if it is for a limited time.
Are you excited for Soarin’ Around California to return?
Stay with us here at TheDisInsider.com for more parks news as we get it .
More Stories
Disneyland Parking Trams Are Making Their Return in Two Weeks
Disney Wish Delays Maiden Voyage to July
Disneyland Paris Pride Tickets on Sale Soon!