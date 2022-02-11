Soarin’ Over California To Return To Disney’s California Adventure For Food and Wine 2022

The Food & Wine festival is returning to Disney’s California Adventure on March 4th 2022. Also returning is a fan favorite attraction overlay. Soarin’ Over California will return once again and it will temporarily replace Soarin’ Around The World in Grizzly Peak at DCA. It is expected to run form March 4th to April 26th according to the Disneyland App.

On February 28, 2020, the California version of the ride returned to California Adventure for the Food and Wine Festival. The limited engagement was scheduled to run through April 21 but ended prematurely when the resort began its extended closure due to the Covid-19 pandemic on March 13th. It has always been a wildly popular attraction for park guests. It will be great have it back again, even if it is for a limited time.

Are you excited for Soarin’ Around California to return?

Stay with us here at TheDisInsider.com for more parks news as we get it .

About Post Author Shawn Williams Shawn Williams is just a normal Dad and Papa who has a huge love of Disney and is so excited to share it with you all. He is also the creator and a co-host of Walt’s Apartment Podcast which is so proud and honored to be part of the Disinsider team. See author's posts

Related