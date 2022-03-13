Oscar-Winning Actor William Hurt, Marvel’s Thaddeus ‘Thunderbolt’ Ross Passes Away At 71

Somber news this Sunday, as we report Academy Award-winning actor William Hurt has passed away from natural causes. He was 71.

Arguably most known for his performances in films like Kiss of the Spider Woman, Broadcast News, and Children of a Lesser God, younger audiences might recorgnize Hurt as Marvel’s Thaddeus ‘Thunderbolt’ Ross.

His death was confirmed to Variety, by his close friend Gerry Byrne.

Despite last appearing in the MCU in Black Widow, it was widely believed that Hurt’s Thunderbolt would appear and play a big role in She-Hulk. That still remains to be seen.

SOURCE: Variety

