The DisInsider

Exclusive Daily Disney News

Oscar-Winning Actor William Hurt, Marvel’s Thaddeus ‘Thunderbolt’ Ross Passes Away At 71

Dempsey Pillot March 13, 2022 1 min read

Somber news this Sunday, as we report Academy Award-winning actor William Hurt has passed away from natural causes. He was 71.

Arguably most known for his performances in films like Kiss of the Spider Woman, Broadcast News, and Children of a Lesser God, younger audiences might recorgnize Hurt as Marvel’s Thaddeus ‘Thunderbolt’ Ross.

His death was confirmed to Variety, by his close friend Gerry Byrne.

Despite last appearing in the MCU in Black Widow, it was widely believed that Hurt’s Thunderbolt would appear and play a big role in She-Hulk. That still remains to be seen.

SOURCE: Variety

 

About Post Author

Dempsey Pillot

See author's posts

Tags:

Leave a Reply

More Stories

2 min read

Martin Freeman to Appear in Marvel’s ’Secret Invasion

March 12, 2022 Skyler Shuler
2 min read

‘Free Guy’ Director Shawn Levy to Direct ’Deadpool 3’

March 11, 2022 Skyler Shuler
2 min read

Get Lost In The Latest Look At ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’

March 11, 2022 Dempsey Pillot

You may have missed

1 min read

Oscar-Winning Actor William Hurt, Marvel’s Thaddeus ‘Thunderbolt’ Ross Passes Away At 71

March 13, 2022 Dempsey Pillot
2 min read

Martin Freeman to Appear in Marvel’s ’Secret Invasion

March 12, 2022 Skyler Shuler
2 min read

Exclusive: Additional Casting, Production Details Revealed For New ‘Muppets’ Disney+ Series

March 11, 2022 Dempsey Pillot
2 min read

‘Free Guy’ Director Shawn Levy to Direct ’Deadpool 3’

March 11, 2022 Skyler Shuler