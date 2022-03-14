Anjali Bhimani Joins Marvel Studios’ ‘Ms. Marvel’ in a Recuring Role

Anjali Bhimani (Marvel’s Runaways) has joined the cast of Marvel Studios’ upcoming Disney+ series Ms. Marvel, which is expected to debut this Summer. According to Deadline, Bhimani’s role is being kept under wraps but will be a recurring character.

Based on the popular comics revolving around 16-year-old Pakistani-American and New Jersey native Kamala Khan, the forthcoming Disney+ series will chronicle her origin and journey to becoming the MCU’s first Ms. Marvel.

Ms. Marvel stars Iman Vellani, who is also set to appear alongside Brie Larson in the Captain Marvel sequel recently retitled to The Marvel’s. The series also stars the Aramis Knight, Saagar Shaikh, Rish Shah, Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur, Matt Lintz, Yasmeen Fletcher, Laith Naki, Azher Usman, Travina Springer, Nimra Bucha, and Farhan Akhtar.

Bisha K. Ali serves as head writer on the series. Bad Boys for Life filmmakers Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah direct along with two-time Oscar doc short winner Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, and The Walking Dead director Meera Menon.

In Runaway’s Bhimani portrayed Mita Nansari an employee at Wizard, a technology company that designs, develops, and sells consumer electronics such as computers and smartphones.

