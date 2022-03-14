Critics Praise ‘Moon Knight’ As First Reactions Pour In Online

We’re a little over two weeks away from finally seeing Marvel’s Moon Knight in his first ever live-action adaptation. While there is already so much hype, the first reactions from critics who have seen the series so far seem to hint that it will be nothing short of great.

You can check out some of the reactions from our colleagues in the industry below!

A HUGE thank you to @DisneyPlusUK and @theDDAgroup for letting me watch the first FOUR episodes of #MoonKnight . I obviously won't post spoilers here but, if you want my reaction: the best Marvel Studios project I've EVER seen.



More reactions to follow over the next 10 minutes pic.twitter.com/b1LbFw6dmr — MO🌙N KNIGHT 🌕 (@StreamrMo) March 14, 2022

I’ve watched the first 4 #MoonKnight eps and I’m as divided by this show as Marc himself. When it works, it’s a wildly original MCU entry with flashes of greatness, but some of the sillier aspects detract from the horror. Diehard comic fans might not enjoy it as much as newcomers pic.twitter.com/ZWitn1rpn2 — David Opie (@DavidOpie) March 14, 2022

I've watched the first 4 episodes of #Marvel #MoonKnight & it's unlike anything we've seen in the #MCU – Oscar Issac is Fantastic! I can't wait to watch the rest of the series. This isn't your typical superhero origin. It's Excellent! It arrives on #Disneyplus on March 30th pic.twitter.com/BPUUmr4cPd — What’s On Disney Plus (@disneyplusnews) March 14, 2022

I’ve watched the first 4 episodes of #MoonKnight, it’s unlike anything we’ve seen before from the MCU. It’s a psychological thriller with a touch of Indiana Jones, it kept me on the edge of my seat the whole time. And Oscar Isaac delivers a mesmerizing performance. pic.twitter.com/OWYaWeye41 — Thomas Storaï (@ThomasStorai) March 14, 2022

#MoonKnight is an absolute game changer! I watched the first 4 episodes with my jaw constantly dropped. Oscar Isaac gives an amazing performance! It’s a psychological thriller with brutal action and an unpredictable mystery! Get hyped! By episode 4 your brain will feel fried 🤯 pic.twitter.com/PRCjLShJu4 — Tyrell (@TheoriesByT) March 14, 2022

More to come…

Based on the Marvel Comics character of the same name, Moon Knight will follow the adventures of a former U.S Marine with dissociative identity disorder (DID), named Marc Spector, who becomes the avatar for the ancient Egyptian moon god Khonshu and a crime fighting mercenary after discovering his statue.

The Umbrella Academy‘s Jeremy Slater is both the series’ showrunner and lead writer, while Mohamed Diab, Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead (Synchronic), and potentially even George Clooney will all divvy up directing duties on its six episodes.

Moon Knight will premiere on Disney+ on March 30th, as a part of the fourth phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

