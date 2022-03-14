The DisInsider

Critics Praise ‘Moon Knight’ As First Reactions Pour In Online

Dempsey Pillot March 14, 2022 2 min read

We’re a little over two weeks away from finally seeing Marvel’s Moon Knight in his first ever live-action adaptation. While there is already so much hype, the first reactions from critics who have seen the series so far seem to hint that it will be nothing short of great.

You can check out some of the reactions from our colleagues in the industry below!

Based on the Marvel Comics character of the same name, Moon Knight will follow the adventures of a former U.S Marine with dissociative identity disorder (DID), named Marc Spector, who becomes the avatar for the ancient Egyptian moon god Khonshu and a crime fighting mercenary after discovering his statue.

The Umbrella Academy‘s Jeremy Slater is both the series’ showrunner and lead writer, while Mohamed Diab, Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead (Synchronic), and potentially even George Clooney will all divvy up directing duties on its six episodes.

Moon Knight will premiere on Disney+ on March 30th, as a part of the fourth phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

