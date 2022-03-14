Damon Lindelof Writing New ‘Star Wars’ Film

From an island in the middle of nowhere to a galaxy far, far away.

Emmy award-winning writer, director, and showrunner Damon Lindelof (Lost, Watchmen) is the latest creative to be developing a Star Wars film for Lucasfilm. The news comes from the site The Ankler, which is run by occasional industry insider Jeff Schneider.

While it’s not clear if Lindelof will direct the project, at the very least, he is writing it. Lindelof joins the long line of poached talent working on big screen entries in the franchise alongside Patty Jenkins, Taika Waititi, Rian Johnson (again), and Kevin Feige.

In case you were confused as to who’s film we’ll see first, don’t worry, so are we. A few months ago, you might remember reports of creative differences forcing Jenkins’ previously announced Rogue Squadron to get pushed back. While it currently has a release date of December 22, 2023, Jenkins still has contractual obligations over at Warner Bros. which may delay the film further.

READ: Despite The Delay, Patty Jenkins is Still Focused on ‘Star Wars: Rogue Squadron’

There have been no updates on any of the other projects from Waititi, Johnson, or Feige which makes the future of the franchise even harder to field. Fortunately, there is no shortage of Star Wars content coming to the small screen for the next few years.

SOURCE: The Ankler

Related