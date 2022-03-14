Disney+ to Release Sing-Along Versions of Their Hit Musicals

Today, Disney+ announced plans to introduce Sing-Along versions of beloved fan-favorite musicals, beginning with Walt Disney Animation Studios’ critically acclaimed film Encanto on Friday, March 18. On average, Encanto streamers have watched the film five times with the title accumulating over 180 million re-watches globally since launch. Disney+ subscribers really can’t stop streaming Encanto! The new Sing-Along version of the film will allow fans to further immerse themselves in the magic of the music from Encanto.
While watching the new Disney+ Sing-Along version of Encanto, subscribers can follow the on-screen lyrics and sing along to all their favorite songs from the movie including “We Don’t Talk About Bruno,” “Family Madrigal,” “Surface Pressure,” “Dos Oruguitas” and more.
Read: Drag Race Star Ginger Minj Joins ‘Hocus Pocus 2’ as Drag Version of Winifred Sanderson
Subscribers can look forward to the release of additional Sing-Alongs later this year on Disney+ across a range of titles, including Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Frozen, Frozen 2, Beauty and the Beast (1991) and Disney’s live-action Beauty and the Beast (2017).
Check out a special look at the Sing-Along version of Encanto here:
More Stories
Drag Race Star Ginger Minj Joins ‘Hocus Pocus 2’ as Drag Version of Winifred Sanderson
Critics Praise ‘Moon Knight’ As First Reactions Pour In Online
Luke Skywalker To Appear In ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’, Darth Maul’s Return Reportedly Edited Out