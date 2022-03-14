Disney+ to Release Sing-Along Versions of Their Hit Musicals

Today, Disney+ announced plans to introduce Sing-Along versions of beloved fan-favorite musicals, beginning with Walt Disney Animation Studios’ critically acclaimed film Encanto on Friday, March 18. On average, Encanto streamers have watched the film five times with the title accumulating over 180 million re-watches globally since launch. Disney+ subscribers really can’t stop streaming Encanto! The new Sing-Along version of the film will allow fans to further immerse themselves in the magic of the music from Encanto.

While watching the new Disney+ Sing-Along version of Encanto, subscribers can follow the on-screen lyrics and sing along to all their favorite songs from the movie including “We Don’t Talk About Bruno,” “Family Madrigal,” “Surface Pressure,” “Dos Oruguitas” and more.

Read: Drag Race Star Ginger Minj Joins ‘Hocus Pocus 2’ as Drag Version of Winifred Sanderson

Subscribers can look forward to the release of additional Sing-Alongs later this year on Disney+ across a range of titles, including Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Frozen, Frozen 2, Beauty and the Beast (1991) and Disney’s live-action Beauty and the Beast (2017).

Check out a special look at the Sing-Along version of Encanto here:

About Post Author Skyler Shuler In 2013, Skyler Shuler wanted to share his knowledge of Disney films and the magic behind the scenes. So, he created the Instagram account Disney Film Facts and the page quickly garnered a following. Soon after a Twitter was created, and not long after that DisneyFilmFacts.com was born. The page has been lucky enough to garner a wonderful following of such amazing Disney and movie fans, as well as been sourced in some of the biggest entertainment sites in the world. In 2018, the page was rebranded to The DisInsider, and the rest was history! See author's posts

Related