Drag Race Star Ginger Minj Joins ‘Hocus Pocus 2’ as Drag Version of Winifred Sanderson

Ginger Minj, star of RuPaul’s Drag Race is set to appear in Disney+’s highly-anticipated Hocus Pocus sequel Hocus Pocus 2 and the details are fabulous.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Minj filmed some scenes in November, while the production was shooting in Rhode Island. The sequence features three queens portraying impersonations of the Sanderson Sisters at a drag show. Minj is portaying Bette Midler’s Winifred Sanderson. Later, the real Sanderson Sisters (Midler’s Winifred, Sarah Jessica Parker as Sarah, and Kathy Najimy as Mary) show up to the performance, and spectacular things ensue.

Leaked Photos Offer A Sneak Peak At Live-Action 'Snow White' Sets

Set 29 years after the events of the first film, three young women accidentally bring back The Sanderson Sisters to modern day Salem and must figure out how to stop the child-hungry witches from wreaking havoc on the world.

Hocus Pocus 2 stars Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy, who return as the Sanderson sisters. Also returning from the original is Doug Jones as Billy Butcherson. Newcomers to the cast include Whitney Peak, Lilia Buckingham, Belissa Escobedo, Tony Hale, Sam Richardson, Hannah Waddingham, Juju Brener, Froy Gutierrez, Taylor Henderson, and Nina Kitchen.

The script was written by Jen D’Angelo of Workaholics fame and is directed by Anne Fletcher (The Proposal), who took over directing duties from Adam Shankman, who is currently working on post-production for Disenchanted. Shankman is still aboard the project as a producer.

