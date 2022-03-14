RUMOR: Marvel’s ‘Echo’ Adds Graham Greene

According to The Direct, veteran Indigenous actor Graham Greene has joined Marvel’s Hawkeye spin-off Echo.

Aside from Alaqua Cox, who’ll be appearing in the titular role, Greene is the only other person to join the cast (so far).

If Greene looks familiar, it’s because he’s appeared in numerous films over the past few decades including Dances with Wolves, The Green Mile, and the Twilight Saga. He also starred alongside MCU alums Jeremy Renner and Elizabeth Olsen in Wind River.

Disney has yet to confirm the casting, so we urge readers to take it with a grain of salt in the meantime. With the series slated to begin shooting next month in Georgia, however, it makes sense that we’re starting to get some details on additional casting. We expect more announcements soon.

Despite finally being confirmed during last year’s Disney+ Day, the show has been in the works for quite some time. Just a few months ago, it was revealed that its writer’s room had grown to include scribes from both Netflix’s Daredevil and The Punisher series.

The series is expected to drop on Disney+ next year.

