‘What If…?’ Season 2 Coming Later This Year

Marvel Studios has a jam-packed 2022 with Moon Knight, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Ms. Marvel, Thor: Love and Thunder, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and She-Hulk. However, thanks to a new press release that may not be it.

In a brand new production brief (via: The Direct) for Marvel Studios, it was revealed a second season of What If…? will also debut later this year.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is currently the highest-grossing film franchise of all time. Feige is building on that success with a host of new series that streamed on Disney+ in 2021, including “WandaVision,” “The Falcon and The Winter Soldier,” “Loki,” “What If…?” and “Hawkeye.” Upcoming original series for 2022 include “Moon Knight,” Ms. Marvel,” “She-Hulk” and the second season of “What If…?.”

The news was quickly confirmed by What If…? Head Writer/EP A.C. Bradley:

Creating a multiverse of infinite possibilities, What If… ? features fan-favorite characters, including Peggy Carter, T’Challa, Doctor Strange, Killmonger, Thor, and more. The new series, directed by Bryan Andrews with AC Bradley as head writer, features signature MCU action with a curious twist.

Returning from the big screen to voice their iconic characters are Michael B. Jordan as Killmonger, Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes, Josh Brolin as Thanos, Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner/The Hulk, Tom Hiddleston as Loki, Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury, Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Hayley Atwell as Agent Peggy Carter, Karen Gillan as Nebula, Jeremy Renner as Hawkeye, Paul Rudd as Ant-Man, Michael Douglas as Hank Pym, Neal McDonough as Dum Dum Dugan, Dominic Cooper as Howard Stark, Sean Gunn as Kraglin, Natalie Portman as Jane Foster, Taika Waititi as Korg, Toby Jones as Arnim Zola, Djimon Hounsou as Korath, Jeff Goldblum as Grandmaster, Michael Rooker as Yondu, and Jeffery Wright voicing the Watcher.

All episodes are available to stream on Disney+.

