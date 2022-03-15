First Trailer & Poster For ‘Ms. Marvel’ Revealed, Series Streaming June 8th

It’s here!

Disney has just unveiled the very first poster and trailer for Ms. Marvel. In the trailer, you may notice that the series is set to debut on Disney+ on June 8th, much sooner than anyone expected!

You can view both down below!

The future is in her hands.



Ms. Marvel, an Original series from Marvel Studios, starts streaming June 8 on #DisneyPlus. #MsMarvel pic.twitter.com/Hgru0ARbBt — Disney+ (@disneyplus) March 15, 2022

