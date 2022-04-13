All Episodes of ‘American Horror Story’ Coming to Disney+ (UK/IRE)

Only seasons 9 and 10 of the Emmy Award-winning anthology-horror series, American Horror Story, have been available on Disney+ in the UK & Ireland. But Disney has officially announced that all the missing episodes will be added soon.
Created by Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk, American Horror Story features different horror-themed stories each season, with a roster of recurring actors including Kathy Bates, Sarah Paulson, and Evan Peters.
Seasons 1-8 of the FX series will be added to Disney+ on April 27th!
American Horror Story has been renewed for a 12th and 13th season, which will debut on Disney+ in the United Kingdom & Ireland as a Star Original.
