All Episodes of ‘American Horror Story’ Coming to Disney+ (UK/IRE)

Only seasons 9 and 10 of the Emmy Award-winning anthology-horror series, American Horror Story, have been available on Disney+ in the UK & Ireland. But Disney has officially announced that all the missing episodes will be added soon.

The cast of American Horror Story: Apocalypse.

Created by Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk, American Horror Story features different horror-themed stories each season, with a roster of recurring actors including Kathy Bates, Sarah Paulson, and Evan Peters.

Seasons 1-8 of the FX series will be added to Disney+ on April 27th!

American Horror Story has been renewed for a 12th and 13th season, which will debut on Disney+ in the United Kingdom & Ireland as a Star Original.

About Post Author Jordan Simmons Jordan is a British-Trinbagonian film & TV journalist currently based in the UK (not London). You can see his articles on various websites, including The Disinsider and The Cinema Spot. He is not the Las Vegas Raiders player of the same name, but Jordan fully supports him despite knowing nothing about the NFL. You can find Jordan on Instagram @ig_jordansimmons and Twitter @jordistweeting. See author's posts

Related