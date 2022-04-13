‘Black Panther’ Actress Sope Aluko Joins Hulu’s ‘Bammas’

According to Deadline, Black Panther actrress Sope Aluko has just joined the Hulu series Bammas.

She’ll the star alongside Opeyemi “Opey” Olagbaju & Biniam Bizuneh in the series’ pilot. Olagbaju and Bizuneh are also the writers and executive producers of the show.

Aluko will reportedly play a woman named Tolu. She’s a devout Christian and protective mother of two kids. She’s focused on helping her children achieve the American dream after her husband passes away.

Despite an appearance in Black Panther, as well as The CW’s Legacies, and Sony/Marvel’s Venom, this looks to be Aluko first major starring role.

The series will follow two best friends as they struggle to overcome their reputations as losers in a “magical realist version of Washington, D.C.”

Danny Chun (Grandfathered) will serves as the showrunner, while Jonathan Krisel (Portlandia) will direct. Ramy Youssef (RAMY) will also executive produce.

SOURCE: Deadline

