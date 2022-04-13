‘Game of Thrones’ Actress Rosabell Laurenti Sellers Set to Appear in Disney+’s ‘Willow’

Rosabell Laurenti Sellers (Game of Thrones) is the latest name confirmed for a role in Disney+/Lucasfilm’s upcoming Willow sequel series, Deadline has learned.

The series, which is currently in post-production, follows a princess who assembles a party to join her on her quest to rescue her twin brother. Directed by Stephen Woolfenden (Outlander) series will see the return of Warwick Davis as Willow Ufgood in the 1988 fantasy classic. Also set to star is Ellie Bamber (The Nutcracker and the Four Realms), Ruby Cruz (Mare of Easttown), Erin Kellyman (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier), Amer Chadha-Patel (Aladdin), Tony Revolori (Spider-Man: Far From Home), and Talisa Garcia was cast as Revolori’s charcter’s mother, making history as the first transgender actor to appear in a Lucasfilm production.

Sellers’ role is being kept under wraps, but the trade says she will play a resourceful character with sharp, acerbic wit.

Kathleen Kennedy, Michelle Rejwan, Jonathan Kasdan, Wendy Mericle, Ron Howard and Imagine Television will also serve as executive producers, with Roopesh Parekh and Hannah Friedman as co-executive producers. Additionally, Bob Dolman will serve as consulting producer with Julia Cooperman as producer.

