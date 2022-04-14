‘PAN’ Star Levi Miller Joins Sony/Marvel’s ‘Kraven the Hunter’ Film

Deadline is reporting that Pan star Levi Miller has joined the cast of Sony/Marvel’s Kraven the Hunter.

There is no word on who he is playing.

A few months ago, we got an official casting for the films villain. Fred Hechinger will play the popular Spider-Man villain, Chameleon, the brother of Kraven. Chameleon is the first-ever adversary of the superhero Spider-Man, having debuted in the initial issue of The Amazing Spider-Man (March 1963). The character is usually depicted as a master of disguises, known for his ability to impersonate virtually anybody.

Russell Crowe is also set to appear in the film as Kraven and now Chameleon’s father. J.C. Chandor (Triple Frontier) is directing with Art Marcum, Matt Holloway, and Richard Wenk writing the screenplay. Avi Arad and Matt Tolmach will be producing the film. Taylor-Johnson nabbed the leading role after execs at Sony were thrilled with his performance in the upcoming action flick Bullet Train. Production is expected to start in the coming weeks in the UK.

For those unfamiliar with the character, Sergei Kravenoff was born in Russia and became a big game hunter later in life, mostly in Africa. After drinking a witch doctor’s poison, he gained super-strength, enhanced reflexes, and high stamina. This allowed him to bring down bigger animals such as elephants and Gorillas. After a while, he grew tired of big game hunting, due to it being easy, and focused his attention on Spider-Man. Several defeats later, he became one of six members of the notorious villain team, The Sinister Six.

The film’s tone will reportedly be a mix of Man on Fire and Logan. Kraven The Hunter will hit theaters on January 13, 2023. The film joins a growing list of Spider-verse projects in various stages in development along with Madame Web, Spider-Woman, Morbius, and the ongoing Venom franchise.

