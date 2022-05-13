Hulu Cancels ‘Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K.’ After One Season

One of Hulu/Marvel’s first streaming series has officially come to an end after only one season.

The Disney-owned streamer has canceled the adult animated comedy, Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K., centered around the titular Marvel villain and his family. Patton Oswalt voiced the titular character. Other actors who lent their voices to the action were Ben Schwartz, Aimee Garcia, Jon Daly, Melissa Fumero, Sam Richardson, Beck Bennett, and Wendi McLendon-Covey.

This becomes the second Marvel series to get the ax after one season following Helstrom in 2020. Disney has struggled to find its audience on Hulu as two of the four planned animated series for the streamer, Howard The Duck, and Tigra & Dazzler didn’t move forward. All the projects originated at Marvel Television, the defunct television division that was run by Jeph Loeb. It shut down in 2020 and oversight of the TV projects moved to Marvel Studios, where the MCU’s Disney+ series’ have become the primary focus.

Hulu still has Hit-Monkey, a Marvel title created by Will Speck and Josh Gordon that launched in November. It’s about a Japanese snow monkey that tries to take down Tokyo’s crime underworld with the ghost of an American assassin by his side. It is unknown whether or not that project will move on with a second season or if it will face the same fate as Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K.

