‘Los Montaner’ a New Disney+ Series From Latin American Coming This Year

Coming to Disney+ later this year, Los Montaner, new Disney+ original documentary series, takes audiences inside the day-to-day life of one of Latin America’s most famous families, giving viewers access to the Montaner family’s most intimate moments including weddings, births, and celebrations, as well as, providing the audience with a behind-the-scenes look at their artistic careers.

Los Montaner follows the iconic family of the Montaners: Ricardo, Marlene, Mau, Ricky, and Evaluna, and their significant others Stefi, Sara, and Camilo. Ricardo the patriarch, has been one of the most prominent figures in Latin music for the past 40 years. More recently, Ricardo became a social media phenomenon. Ricardo and his family open up their lives, and their homes, to audiences in this series and reveal how they merge their private lives with their professional careers in front of the public eye, and demonstrate how they celebrate the milestones of their artistic careers and personal celebrations and handle challenges and emotionally trying situations.

The series offers cinematic moments and live music performances and showcases the family’s lifestyle in a vérité-style documentary made using mixed-media formats including cell phone footage and confessional interviews, as well as videos and photos from the family’s private archive. With a non-linear narrative and a familiar and open style, Los Montaner invites the viewers at home to get to know each member of the Montaner clan intimately.

Created by the Montaner family and Lex Borrero. The ten episodes series is produced by NTERTAIN Studios and with creative collaboration by the Disney Branded Television unscripted team.

Executive producers are Lex Borrero, Tommy Mottola, and Ivanni Rodriguez along with Ricardo, Marlene, Mau, and Ricky Montaner. Santiago Zapata and Chris Smith also serve as executive producers and are showrunners and directors for NTERTAIN Studios’ series.

About Post Author Skyler Shuler In 2013, Skyler Shuler wanted to share his knowledge of Disney films and the magic behind the scenes. So, he created the Instagram account Disney Film Facts and the page quickly garnered a following. Soon after a Twitter was created, and not long after that DisneyFilmFacts.com was born. The page has been lucky enough to garner a wonderful following of such amazing Disney and movie fans, as well as been sourced in some of the biggest entertainment sites in the world. In 2018, the page was rebranded to The DisInsider, and the rest was history! See author's posts

Related