The DisInsider

Exclusive Daily Disney News

Tokyo Disneyland to Introduce Paid Fastpass System

Jackson McElhaugh May 13, 2022 1 min read

Walt Disney World, Disneyland, and Disneyland Paris have all introduced their own paid Fastpass service and it looks like Tokyo Disneyland is next. The Tokyo Disneyland Resort has announced Disney Premier Access for two attractions. These attractions are Soaring Fantastic Flight and Enchanted Tale of Beauty and the Beast.

These passes will work similarly to the Individual Lightning Lane selections at Disney World and Disneyland. They will cost 2,000 yen, or around $15, for a one time access to the attraction. Guests will be able to choose a time and plan their day around the return time for the attraction. Guests will still be able to wait in the regular standby line in addition to having the option to buy the Premier Access.

Disney Premier Access will be available staring on May 19th, 2022. Although guest satisfaction has been mixed, Genie+ has been a huge financial success for Disney. Guest spending has increased according to Disney’s most recent earnings call with a lot of that revenue contributed from Genie+. The Oriental Land Company has obviously seen the financial success of this model.

Soaring Fantastic Flight is a clone of Soarin’ Around the World at EPCOT and Disney California Adventure. However, Enchanted Tales of Beauty and the Beast is a brand new trackless darkride with state of the art animatronic figures. Both are immensely popular attractions at the resort.

About Post Author

Jackson McElhaugh

See author's posts

Tags:

Leave a Reply

More Stories

2 min read

The Red Car Trolley is Returning to Disney California Adventure This Summer

May 12, 2022 Skyler Shuler
4 min read

Former Respawn Developer Alleges Racism & Misogyny Played a Role in Cal Kestis’ Creation

May 12, 2022 Jordan Simmons
2 min read

‘MARVEL Avengers Campus’ Ad Confirms Rumoured Attraction Name

May 12, 2022 Jordan Simmons

You may have missed

1 min read

Tokyo Disneyland to Introduce Paid Fastpass System

May 13, 2022 Jackson McElhaugh
4 min read

Star Wars: Hayden, Ewan & Moses in London

May 12, 2022 John Bishop
2 min read

The Red Car Trolley is Returning to Disney California Adventure This Summer

May 12, 2022 Skyler Shuler
3 min read

‘Family Reboot’ Coming to Disney+ in June

May 12, 2022 Skyler Shuler