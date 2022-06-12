Oh Boy! Disney Minnie Van Service Returns

The polka dotted red and black vans, taken out of service during the pandemic, return to the road on June 29

Game. Changer.

For this Disney Dad, access to an on-demand Walt Disney World transportation solution is simply a game changer.

So, I am thrilled to double down on the news that Disney Minnie Van Service returns to Disney World on June 29.

Minnie Van: The Best Ride in Disney World?

Meanwhile, the official word from Disney Parks Blog’s Lisa Mendillo didn’t get enough attention:

Disney Minnie Van Service Connected by Lyft returns June 29, 2022, to Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. Minnie Van Service is a convenient and personalized transportation option with quick, point-to-point mobility around Walt Disney World at prices that vary by route. Guests can book by opening the Lyft mobile app and selecting a Minnie Van vehicle. Guests can also use the app to request an Accessible Minnie Van as needed, and each Minnie Van comes equipped with two complimentary car seats for little travelers. (David Roark, photographer)

This private car service will roll back in on June 29, 2022, and guests can enjoy being driven around property by expert, specially trained cast members… Minnie Van Service is one of the most convenient and personalized transportation options to choose from – with quick, point-to-point drop-offs and pick-ups around Walt Disney World, at prices that vary by route. Disney Parks Blog

Disney World: Easy Peasy

Mendillo added, “It’s easy: Book by just opening your Lyft App and selecting a Minnie Van vehicle to pick you up!

“Guests can also use the app to request an Accessible Minnie Van, as needed, and each Minnie Van comes equipped with two complimentary car seats for your littlest travelers.”

Picture this:

Image: Disney (Photo by Matt Stroshane/Bloomberg via Getty Images).

You’re at the Magic Kingdom. It’s hot. And you’re staying at Pop Century, and your kid is having a meltdown. Your choice is a Disney Bus or, um, a Disney Bus. Order a Minnie Van.

You’re at the Poly. And you need to get to Disney Springs – fast. Or at least faster than taking a bus. Call a Minnie Van.

You’re staying at Fort Wilderness and woke up late for your character breakfast at Topolino’s. You can taste the POG juice. Get a Minnie Van.

Not a Panacea

Image: Disney (Matt Stroshane, photographer).

I am not saying that the Minnie Vans are the be-all and end-all of every transportation problem at Disney World.

For example, don’t bother calling one at park close. Lots of people have that idea. And they can get expensive (for us, it’s a 2-3 times a trip convenience).

However, the calm, cool ride from a Cast Member (who often has years of experience outside the Minne Van Service, in and around the parks) has saved — SAVED — many a Park day for my family.

Minnie Van: How’s it work?

“Our Minnie Van service works with the Lyft app,” explained the official WDW website. “Simply open the Lyft app from select locations within Walt Disney World Resort to access Minnie Van service and request a ride.”

It’s (usually) that simple. Check out Disney Minnie Van Service next time you are in Walt Disney World (after June 29).

About Post Author John Bishop A graduate of Boston U. and Northeastern University, John Bishop, became the beat reporter for BostonBruins.com before the Boston Bruins 2006-07 NHL hockey season. While with the Black & Gold, “^BISH” traveled North America and Europe to cover the team’s every move via laptop, blog, and smartphone. The co-author of two books, “Bygone Boston” and “Full 60 to History: The Inside Story of the 2011 Stanley Cup Champion Boston Bruins,” John also covered the XXI Olympic Winter Games in Vancouver in 2010 and the Bs 2011 Stanley Cup championship run and banner raising before taking a faculty/communications position at a prep school outside Boston in 2013. He lives with his wife Andrea, and sons Jack, Scott, and Luke, in central Massachusetts. See author's posts

Related