Oh Boy! Disney Minnie Van Service Returns

The polka dotted red and black vans, taken out of service during the pandemic, return to the road on June 29
Game. Changer.
For this Disney Dad, access to an on-demand Walt Disney World transportation solution is simply a game changer.
So, I am thrilled to double down on the news that Disney Minnie Van Service returns to Disney World on June 29.
Minnie Van: The Best Ride in Disney World?
Meanwhile, the official word from Disney Parks Blog’s Lisa Mendillo didn’t get enough attention:
This private car service will roll back in on June 29, 2022, and guests can enjoy being driven around property by expert, specially trained cast members… Minnie Van Service is one of the most convenient and personalized transportation options to choose from – with quick, point-to-point drop-offs and pick-ups around Walt Disney World, at prices that vary by route.Disney Parks Blog
Disney World: Easy Peasy
Mendillo added, “It’s easy: Book by just opening your Lyft App and selecting a Minnie Van vehicle to pick you up!
“Guests can also use the app to request an Accessible Minnie Van, as needed, and each Minnie Van comes equipped with two complimentary car seats for your littlest travelers.”
Picture this:
- You’re at the Magic Kingdom. It’s hot. And you’re staying at Pop Century, and your kid is having a meltdown. Your choice is a Disney Bus or, um, a Disney Bus. Order a Minnie Van.
- You’re at the Poly. And you need to get to Disney Springs – fast. Or at least faster than taking a bus. Call a Minnie Van.
- You’re staying at Fort Wilderness and woke up late for your character breakfast at Topolino’s. You can taste the POG juice. Get a Minnie Van.
Not a Panacea
I am not saying that the Minnie Vans are the be-all and end-all of every transportation problem at Disney World.
For example, don’t bother calling one at park close. Lots of people have that idea. And they can get expensive (for us, it’s a 2-3 times a trip convenience).
However, the calm, cool ride from a Cast Member (who often has years of experience outside the Minne Van Service, in and around the parks) has saved — SAVED — many a Park day for my family.
Minnie Van: How’s it work?
“Our Minnie Van service works with the Lyft app,” explained the official WDW website. “Simply open the Lyft app from select locations within Walt Disney World Resort to access Minnie Van service and request a ride.”
It’s (usually) that simple. Check out Disney Minnie Van Service next time you are in Walt Disney World (after June 29).
