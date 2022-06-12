The DisInsider

Production On ‘Deadpool 3’ Is Ramping Up

Dempsey Pillot June 12, 2022 1 min read

A few weeks ago, Deadpool 3’s new-ish writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick made headlines after promising to not dilute the character in the upcoming Disney production. Now, it seems like we have yet another update on the film – and a surprising one.

According to DiscussingFilm, Raymond Chan has joined the project as a production designer. What does this mean? Well, with Chan has previously served as production designer on The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, it means that the studio was happy with his work. It also means that fans can expect the film to have a similar production quality.

Because we have yet to get any other updates on the film, and because production designers are so integral to a shoot, Chan’s enlistment could be interpreted as a sign that the film’s production is ramping up and that filming could begin as soon as this year.

With a massive slate of projects already in the works and Marvel’s extremely packed production schedule, it was originally speculated that the earliest fans could see the film is in late 2023 or early 2024. This news makes it seem like a real possibility though. Since Shawn Levy’s involvement in the project was announced, neither Marvel or any other major trades have yet to provide any more details.

It’s believed that Disney is waiting until this year’s D23 to update the public on the film.

SOURCE: DiscussingFilm

