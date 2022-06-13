Carlos Valdes Joins Mae Whitman in Hulu’s Musical ‘Up Here’

The Flash star, Carlos Valdes, has signed on to star opposite Mae Whitman in Hulu‘s romantic comedy musical, Up Here, The Hollywood Reporter has learned.

Up Here will be set in New York City in the waning days of 1999, following the extraordinary story of one ordinary couple, as they fall in love – and discover that the single greatest obstacle to finding happiness together might just be themselves – and the treacherous world of memories, obsessions, fears, and fantasies that lives inside their heads.

Valdes will play Miguel, who is described as sensitive and thoughtful with an artistic sensibility and romantic streak. The character has always struggled with the feeling that he doesn’t quite belong but after a cataclysmic breakup, has decided to reinvent himself and ditch a promising career as a video game concept artist for the lucrative world of investment banking as he vows to never get hurt again.

Up Here is from Tick, Tick… BOOM!‘s writer Steven Levenson, Danielle Sanchez-Witzel (The Carmichael Show, My Name Is Earl), Tony-winning Hamilton director Thomas Kail and Oscar, Emmy, and Grammy-winning duo Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez (Frozen, WandaVision).

For Carlos Valdes, this marks a return to his musical roots. The actor was a stand-in for the national tour of Jersey Boys. From March 2013 to March 2014, he played the role of Andrej in the musical Once, in which he also performed on piano, guitar, ukulele, bass, and percussion. Valdes also works as a songwriter, instrumentalist, and recording artist. In 2015, he independently released the EP Night Off, under his music pseudonym Tha Los.

About Post Author Skyler Shuler In 2013, Skyler Shuler wanted to share his knowledge of Disney films and the magic behind the scenes. So, he created the Instagram account Disney Film Facts and the page quickly garnered a following. Soon after a Twitter was created, and not long after that DisneyFilmFacts.com was born. The page has been lucky enough to garner a wonderful following of such amazing Disney and movie fans, as well as been sourced in some of the biggest entertainment sites in the world. In 2018, the page was rebranded to The DisInsider, and the rest was history! See author's posts

Related