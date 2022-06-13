Petition To Get ‘Morbius’ Back In Theaters Again Gains Traction

What if I told you that it was going to be “Morbin’ Time” again?

Don’t worry, it’s not; but thanks to one online petition, there’s a very real possibility it might be.

After being re-released in theaters last weekend and having an abysmal box office performance, fans are begging Sony to bring the meme of a film Morbius back one more time.

The reason? They “were all busy that weekend.”

Seriously! Currently, there’s a petition titled, “We Were All Busy That Weekend – Please Bring Morbius to the Theatre a Third Time” on change.org. And at the time of writing this article, it’s at about 21,000 signatures and on its way to being one of the most signed on the website today.

Now, although the petition seems like an elaborate joke, there is a chance it could be a plea from a diehard fandom that genuinely wants to see the film back in theaters. Whatever the motive, we hope that Sony is smart enough not to bet on the internet…again.

After all, Morbius is available on Blu ray and DVD tomorrow PLUS it’s also already available to rent on VOD.

For those who haven’t seen the film yet, in it, Jared Leto transforms into the enigmatic antihero Michael Morbius. Dangerously ill with a rare blood disorder and determined to save others suffering his same fate, Dr. Morbius attempts a desperate gamble. While at first it seems to be a radical success, a darkness inside him is unleashed. Will good override evil – or will Morbius succumb to his mysterious new urges?

Directed by Daniel Espinosa (Safe House), the film stars Leto (Suicide Squad), Matt Smith (Doctor Who), Adria Arjona (Andor), Jared Harris (Sherlock Holmes), Tyrese Gibson (Fast and Furious franchise), and Michael Keaton (Spider-Man: Homecoming).

SOURCE: Change.org

