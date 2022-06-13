Star Wars Joins Puzzles & Dragons

The war between the Galactic Empire and the Rebel Alliance is coming to Puzzle & Dragons via a limited-time Star Wars collaboration event beginning today through June 26. Join Luke Skywalker™, Obi-Wan Kenobi™, and Ahsoka Tan as they travel through the galaxy to puzzle through dungeons. Lead the Jedi and recruit heroes to your team, or walk on the dark side with the Sith.
You’ll need recruits to strengthen your Rebel Alliance or Imperial Army. Every player will get a free pull from the Star Wars Memorial Egg Machine. You can encounter allies like Rey and the mischievous R2-D2, or find foes like the tyrant Kylo Ren.
Battle the Dark Side
Become one with the Force by battling iconic STAR WARS characters in two event-exclusive dungeons.
● The collaboration dungeon, STAR WARS, will give players a chance to win rewards, including the STAR WARS Collab Medal-Gold. This can be traded at the Monster Exchange.
● STAR WARS Challenge! gives players a chance to win first-time clear bonuses for defeating floors, including a free pull from the STAR WARS Memorial Egg Machine for completing the dungeon.
Once you’ve earned some STAR WARS Collab Medals, take them to the Monster Exchange and trade them for characters like Darth Maul™ and BB-8™. You can also evolve your current lineup to level up your team.
Build the Alliance
Defeating the Empire will take heroes from every corner of the galaxy. Gather new friends with these special bundles.
● 20 Magic Stones + Yoda Egg Machine: Grants 20 Magic Stones and one pull from the Yoda Egg Machine, and a special STAR WARS Orbs Skin when a player receives Yoda™ for the first time for $19.99 USD.
● 20 Magic Stones + ★7+ STAR WARS Egg Machine: Grants 20 Magic Stones and one pull from the ★7+ STAR WARS Egg Machine for $19.99 USD.
● 1 Magic Stone + STAR WARS Egg Machine: Grants one Magic Stone and one pull from the STAR WARS Egg Machine for $0.99 USD.
Puzzle & Dragons is a mobile gaming phenomenon that continues to see tremendous growth, featuring an addictive combination of puzzle, dungeon-crawling, and monster-collecting gameplay. In the game, players can capture, collect and evolve thousands of elemental monsters while incorporating quick thinking to chain combos and maximize the abilities and skills of their monsters. To date, Puzzle & Dragons has surpassed 90 million downloads worldwide and can be downloaded from the App Store and Google Play.
