Alden Ehrenreich Nabs Key Role In Marvel’s ‘Ironheart’

Alden Ehrenreich may not be returning to Star Wars anytime in the near future, but that’s okay because it seems like he’s just traded in his blaster for a cape.

According to Deadline the hotshot actor has just been cast in the upcoming Marvel/Disney+ series Ironheart. While his role is being kept under wraps, it was revealed that whoever he is playing will be integral to the show – and potentially the MCU going forward.

He joins Dominique Thorne (Judas and the Black Messiah), who’ll make her formal MCU debut this November in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Manny Montana was the last actor to join the series. Also attached to the series is Anthony Ramos (In The Heights), whose role is being kept under wraps too!

Lyric Ross (This Is Us) is set to play Williams’ best friend, while Harper Anthony (Chicago Med) is playing Williams’ younger brother. There is also a possibility Sam Jackson could appear as Nick Fury.

Ironheart follows Riri Williams (Thorne), a teenage engineering genius at MIT who builds a suit based on Tony Stark’s Iron Man and dons the superhero name Ironheart. The character was created in 2016 by writers Brian Michael Bendis, and artist Mike Deodato, and later redesigned by Eve Ewing and Kevin Libranda.

Sam Bailey and Angela Barnes are directing Ironheart from a script by Chinaka Hodge (Amazing Stories), who also serves as the head writer on the six-episode first season. Zinzi Coogler, Sev Ohanian, and Black Panther director Ryan Coogler have also joined the team as executive producers alongside Kevin Feige, Louise D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, and Zoie Nagelhout.

