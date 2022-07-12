Belén Cuesta and Gemma Whelan Join Disney+ Spanish Series ‘Balenciaga’

Belén Cuesta (Money Heist) and Gemma Whelan (Game of Thrones) have joined Disney+’s first Spanish period drama, Balenciaga, Deadline has reported.

The pair join Albert San Juan and several other actors including Patrice Thibaud, Josean Bengoetxea, Cecilia Solaguren, Adam Quintero, Elvira Cuadrupani, Thomas Coumans (Wladzio D’Attainville, Balenciaga’s partner and associate), Gabrielle Lazure (Carmel Snow, fashion director of Harper’s Bazaar), Isabelle Bres (designer Jeanne Lanvin), Anna-Victoire Olivier (actress Audrey Hepburn) and Eva Bley (designer Elsa Schiaparelli).

The six-part drama is about Cristóbal Balenciaga (San Juan), the son of a seamstress and a fisherman who uses his natural talent, constant work, and sharp nose for business to become one of the most prominent fashion designers of all time.

It began filming in June and will continue until autumn in several locations in Spain and France with a team of 100 professionals and 2,000 extras. Streamer Disney+ unveiled the show last November as its first Spanish original as it seeks to meet its target of 60 international originals by 2024.

