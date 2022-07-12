Chadwick Boseman, ‘Abbott Elementary’ And More Score Emmy Nominations

The nominations for the 74th annual Emmy awards were. unveiled Tuesday morning. Unsurprisingly, several of Disney’s programs got nominated for some of the biggest awards.
Abbott Elementary (ABC), Only Murders In The Building (Hulu), and What We Do In The Shadows (FX) were all nominated for Outstanding Comedy Series! Additionally Abbott Elementary creator/star Quinta Brunson scored a comedic acting nom in the same category as fellow Disney alum Elle Fanning. Fanning, of course, was nominated for her performance in Hulu’s The Great.
Similarly, Donald Glover received a comedic acting nomination for his work in Atlanta, and shared the honor with Nicolas Hoult, Steve Martin and Martin Short, all of whom star in shows on the Disney-owned Hulu too.
Other Disney-owned series and programs nominated include Pam & Tommy, The Dropout, and Dopesick
Nominations for Marvel shows such as Hawkeye and Moon Knight were notably absent. But Marvel still managed a small victory in the form of What If…? being nominated for Outstanding Animation Program.
Other unexpected surprises include a nomination for Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers (Outstanding Made-For-Television Movie) as well as a posthumous nomination for Chadwick Boseman. He was nominated in the category of Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance for his contribution to What If…?
OUTSTANDING DRAMA
Better Call Saul
Euphoria
Ozark
Severance
Squid Game
Stranger Things (Season 4, Volume 1)
Succession
Yellowjackets
LEAD ACTRESS IN A DRAMA
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Laura Linney, Ozark
Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets
Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show
Zendaya, Euphoria
LEAD ACTOR IN A DRAMA
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Brian Cox, Succession
Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Adam Scott, Severance
Jeremy Strong, Succession
SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA
Patricia Arquette, Severance
Julia Garner, Ozark
Jung Ho-yeon, Squid Game
Christina Ricci, Yellowjackets
Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul
J. Smith-Cameron, Succession
Sarah Snook, Succession
Sydney Sweeney, Euphoria
SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA
Nicholas Braun, Succession
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Park Hae-soo, Squid Game
Matthew Macfadyen, Succession
John Turturro, Severance
Christopher Walken, Severance
Oh Yeong-su, Squid Game
GUEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA
Hope Davis, Succession
Marcia Gay Harden, The Morning Show
Martha Kelly, Euphoria
Sanaa Lathan, Succession
Harriet Walter, Succession
Lee You-mi, Squid Game
GUEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA
Adrien Brody, Succession
James Cromwell, Succession
Colton Domingo, Euphoria
Arian Moayed, Succession
Tom Pelphrey, Ozark
Alexander Skarsgard, Succession
COMEDY CATEGORIES
OUTSTANDING COMEDY
Abbott Elementary
Barry
Curb Your Enthusiasm
Hacks
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Only Murders in the Building
Ted Lasso
What We Do in the Shadows
LEAD ACTRESS IN A COMEDY
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
Elle Fanning, The Great
Issa Rae, Insecure
Jean Smart, Hacks
LEAD ACTOR IN A COMEDY
Donald Glover, Atlanta
Bill Hader, Barry
Nicholas Hoult, The Great
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY
Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live
Sarah Niles, Ted Lasso
Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
Juno Temple, Ted Lasso
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY
Anthony Carrigan, Barry
Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
Toheeb Jimoh, Ted Lasso
Nick Mohammed, Ted Lasso
Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary
Henry Winkler, Barry
Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live
GUEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY
Jane Adams, Hacks
Harriet Sansom Harris, Hacks
Jane Lynch, Only Murders in the Building
Laurie Metcalf, Hacks
Kaitlin Olson, Hacks
Harriet Walter, Ted Lasso
GUEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY
Jerrod Carmichael, Saturday Night Live
Bill Hader, Curb Your Enthusiasm
James Lance, Ted Lasso
Nathan Lane, Only Murders in the Building
Christopher McDonald, Hacks
Sam Richardson, Ted Lasso
LIMITED SERIES & TV-MOVIE CATEGORIES
OUTSTANDING LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES
Dopesick
The Dropout
Inventing Anna
Pam & Tommy
The White Lotus
OUTSTANDING MADE-FOR-TELEVISION MOVIE
Chip ’n Dale: Rescue Rangers
Ray Donovan: The Movie
Reno 911! The Hunt for QAnon
The Survivor
Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas
LEAD ACTRESS IN A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES, OR MOVIE
Toni Collette, The Staircase
Julia Garner, Inventing Anna
Lily James, Pam & Tommy
Sarah Paulson, Impeachment: American Crime Story
Margaret Qually, Maid
Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout
LEAD ACTOR IN A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES, OR MOVIE
Colin Firth, The Staircase
Andrew Garfield, Under the Banner of Heaven
Oscar Isaac, Scenes From a Marriage
Michael Keaton, Dopesick
Himesh Patel, Station Eleven
Sebastian Stan, Pam & Tommy
SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES, OR MOVIE
Connie Britton, The White Lotus
Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
Alexandra Daddario, The White Lotus
Kaitlyn Dever, Dopesick
Natasha Rothwell, The White Lotus
Sydney Sweeney, The White Lotus
Mare Winningham, Dopesick
SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES, OR MOVIE
Murray Bartlett, The White Lotus
Jake Lacy, The White Lotus
Will Poulter, Dopesick
Seth Rogen, Pam & Tommy
Peter Sarsgaard, Dopesick
Michael Stuhlbarg, Dopesick
Steve Zahn, The White Lotus
REALITY-TV CATEGORIES
OUTSTANDING COMPETITION PROGRAM
The Amazing Race
Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls
Nailed It!
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Top Chef
The Voice
OUTSTANDING UNSTRUCTURED REALITY PROGRAM
Below Deck Mediterranean
Cheer
Love On the Spectrum U.S.
RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked
Selling Sunset
REALITY SHOW HOST
Queer Eye‘s Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski and Jonathan Van Ness
Nailed It!‘s Nicole Byer
Shark Tank‘s Mark Cuban, Barbara Corcoran, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John and Kevin O’Leary
Top Chef‘s Padma Lakshmi
Making It‘s Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman
RuPaul’s Drag Race‘s RuPaul
VARIETY SERIES & OTHER CATEGORIES
OUTSTANDING VARIETY SKETCH SERIES
A Black Lady Sketch Show
Saturday Night Live
OUTSTANDING VARIETY TALK SERIES
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
Late Night With Seth Meyers
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
OUTSTANDING ANIMATED PROGRAM
Arcane
Bob’s Burgers
Rick and Morty
The Simpsons
What If…?
SOURCE: Emmys
