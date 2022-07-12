The DisInsider

Rumor: PeopleMover to Return to The Disneyland Resort

Skyler Shuler July 12, 2022 2 min read

A wild rumor has surfaced regarding the PeopleMover at the Disneyland Resort.

According to Alicia Stella of Orlando Park Stop, she heard “they want to bring the PeopleMover back, I’m not even kidding.” Stella shared the rumor on her Patron podcast Park Stop Premium.

While the show is exclusive to Patreon subscribers, Stella shared the piece, which was from last week on Twitter, which comes in response to a rumor from WDWNT, who state the PeopleMover will return to the Disneyland Resort as Tomorrowland prepares for a massive overhaul. The rumor has yet to be addressed by Disney, and they likely won’t until the D23 Expo in September.

The PeopleMover opened as part of New Tomorrowland on July 2, 1967. The PeopleMover closed in August 1995 as part of Michael Eisner’s program to save money by shutting down expensive and classic attractions and was replaced by Rocket Rods in 1998, which also closed after only two years. Since then the tracks and space have been abandoned.

As of December 2019, Disney has neither attempted to revitalize nor dismantle what remains of the attraction. In order for The PeopleMover to open again, the resort would need to distmantle portions of the track due to the wear and tear from the Rocket Rods, as well safety concerns.

