Ryan Gosling Wants to Play Ghost Rider

For the last few days, rumors have swirled regarding Ryan Gosling and his apparent secret meeting with Marvel Studios. While the meeting itself is unconfirmed, some reports have gone on to say that he is up for the role of Nova, which has a Disney+ project in the works. However, it appears this isn’t the case.
Ahead of an upcoming interview for MTV News, entertainment reporter Josh Horowitz revealed some interesting tidbits. First, any rumors of Gosling being up for the role of Nova or a project for the character are false. However, Gosling is actually interested in talking to Marvel Studios about Ghost Rider, a role he wants to play.
Kevin Feige may want to take that meeting. Ryan Gosling has accrued a worldwide box office gross of over $1.9 billion starring in hit films including Blade Runner 2049, La La Land, Drive, The Nice Guys, and The Notebook. He has received various accolades, including a Golden Globe Award, and nominations for two Academy Awards and a BAFTA Award.
While there is no Ghost Rider project officially announced by the studio, a rumor from The Direct in 2020 revealed that Marvel Studios is in fact developing a project that would feature Johnny Blaze and not Robbie Reyes, which almost had its own Hulu series before the streamer pulled the plug on its live-action Marvel universe, which also included Helstrom.
