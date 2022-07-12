The Book of Boba Fett & Star Wars: Visions Earn Emmy Noms

The Disney+ shows were nominated in five categories….
It’s a feel-good story on a feel-good summer day. On Tuesday, Lucasfilm announced that The Book of Boba Fett and Star Wars: Visions were nominated for Emmys in multiple categories.
StarWars.com posted:
A legendary bounty hunter reborn as a leader with a heart, and animated tales of the galaxy far, far away through the lens of some of anime’s greatest creators. StarWars.com is excited to report that two Star Wars series, The Book of Boba Fett and Star Wars: Visions, have been honored with nominations in the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards.
The complete list of nominations includes:
- The Book of Boba Fett
- Outstanding Special Visual Effects In A Season Or A Movie
- Outstanding Sound Editing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (One Hour)
“Chapter 6: From The Desert Comes A Stranger”
- Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes
“Chapter 1: Stranger In A Strange Land”
- Outstanding Stunt Coordination For A Drama Series, Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie
Star Wars: Visions
- Outstanding Short Form Animated Program
Star Wars: Visions • “The Duel”
Check out full details on StarWars.com and watch The 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on NBC on Monday, September 12, at 8 p.m. ET.
