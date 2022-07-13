The DisInsider

Exclusive Daily Disney News

Sylvie Returns in New Set Photos For ‘Loki’ Season 2

Skyler Shuler July 13, 2022 2 min read

Filming is underway on Loki season 2. While we recently got out first look at Tom Hiddleston and Owen Wilson’s Loki and Mobius, Today, we get our first look Sophie Di Martino, who returns as Sylvie.

In the set photos, which you can see below, we can see Loki and Sylvie meeting at a Mcdonald’s in what appears to be the 1970s. What is most interesting to me is that Loki is wearing a similar outfit to Mobius, meaning he is working with the TVA to fix what happened at the end of the first season.

Moon Knight directing duo Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead are directing all six episodes. Kevin Feige has said the rest of the cast from the first season will return, including Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Ravonna Renslayer. Michael Waldron returns as writer alongside Eric Martin serving as head writer. Composer Natalie Holt recently confirmed she is returning to score.

Season one of Marvel Studios’ Loki, which is streaming on Disney+, series sees the mercurial villain Loki (Tom Hiddleston) resume his role as the God of Mischief and takes place after the events of Avengers: Endgame.

About Post Author

Skyler Shuler

In 2013, Skyler Shuler wanted to share his knowledge of Disney films and the magic behind the scenes. So, he created the Instagram account Disney Film Facts and the page quickly garnered a following. Soon after a Twitter was created, and not long after that DisneyFilmFacts.com was born. The page has been lucky enough to garner a wonderful following of such amazing Disney and movie fans, as well as been sourced in some of the biggest entertainment sites in the world. In 2018, the page was rebranded to The DisInsider, and the rest was history!

See author's posts

Tags:

Leave a Reply

More Stories

2 min read

Alden Ehrenreich Nabs Key Role In Marvel’s ‘Ironheart’

July 12, 2022 Dempsey Pillot
2 min read

Ryan Gosling Wants to Play Ghost Rider

July 12, 2022 Skyler Shuler
2 min read

Hailee Steinfeld Returning as Kate Bishop in Multiple MCU Projects

July 12, 2022 Skyler Shuler

You may have missed

2 min read

Sylvie Returns in New Set Photos For ‘Loki’ Season 2

July 13, 2022 Skyler Shuler
2 min read

Rumor: PeopleMover to Return to The Disneyland Resort

July 12, 2022 Skyler Shuler
5 min read

‘Icons Unearthed: Star Wars’ Debuts Tonight, Tuesday, July 12 at 10 PM

July 12, 2022 John Bishop
Boba Fett
2 min read

The Book of Boba Fett & Star Wars: Visions Earn Emmy Noms

July 12, 2022 John Bishop