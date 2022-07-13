Sylvie Returns in New Set Photos For ‘Loki’ Season 2

Filming is underway on Loki season 2. While we recently got out first look at Tom Hiddleston and Owen Wilson’s Loki and Mobius, Today, we get our first look Sophie Di Martino, who returns as Sylvie.
In the set photos, which you can see below, we can see Loki and Sylvie meeting at a Mcdonald’s in what appears to be the 1970s. What is most interesting to me is that Loki is wearing a similar outfit to Mobius, meaning he is working with the TVA to fix what happened at the end of the first season.
Moon Knight directing duo Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead are directing all six episodes. Kevin Feige has said the rest of the cast from the first season will return, including Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Ravonna Renslayer. Michael Waldron returns as writer alongside Eric Martin serving as head writer. Composer Natalie Holt recently confirmed she is returning to score.
Season one of Marvel Studios’ Loki, which is streaming on Disney+, series sees the mercurial villain Loki (Tom Hiddleston) resume his role as the God of Mischief and takes place after the events of Avengers: Endgame.
