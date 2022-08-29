Disney and Pixar Animator Ralph Eggleston Passes Away at 56

Ralph Eggleston, a Disney/Pixar animator, art director, storyboard artist, writer, film director, and production designer, has sadly passed away at the age of 56.

Eggleston lost a long battle to pancreatic cancer. Writer and director Roger Gould, who worked with Ralph Eggleston at Pixar for many years, said of his passing, “He was a unique talent and a beautiful soul. We’re all better for having known him.”

Eggelston was hired by Pixar in 1992 during the development of Toy Story, his work on which won him the Annie Award for Best Art Direction. Some of his most notable works include Aladdin, The Lion King, Monsters Inc., Up, Wall-e, Princess and the Frog, the Incredibles movies, and most recently Soul.

Eggleston also wrote and directed the Oscar-winning Pixar short film For the Birds. He worked as Production Designer on the film Inside Out for six years; this film received the Annie Award for Best Production Design. He was awarded the 2018 Winsor McCay award, in recognition of his lifetime contributions to the art of animation.

