Jodie Turner-Smith Joins ‘The Acolyte’ at Disney+

Skyler Shuler September 6, 2022 2 min read
Jodie Turner-Smith

Queen & Slim star Jodie Turner-Smith has signed on to Disney+’s live-action Star Wars series, The Acolyte, Deadline has learned.

Turner-Smith joins previously announce actress Amandla Stenberg. Lucasfilm is keeping who they are both playing under wraps. Both the studio and the reps for talent have declined to comment. With Disney+ Day on Thursday and the D23 Expo this weekend, we are sure to get some more clarity on the project.

Leslye Headland (Russian Doll) will write, executive produce, and serve as the series’ showrunner. The 8 episode series will focus on the emergence of dark side powers in the final days of the High Republic Era. The series will be female-centric and will take place in a new part of the Star Wars timeline. Rayne Roberts is co-developing the series with Headland.

The series is expected to begin production in London in late fall.

Jodie Turner-Smith has had quite the career, she has also starred in hit projects including The Last Ship (2017), Nightflyers (2018), Queen & Slim (2019), and Without Remorse (2021). She will next star in Murder Mystery 2, the sequel to the hit Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston Netflix comedy.

Skyler Shuler

