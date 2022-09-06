Jodie Turner-Smith Joins ‘The Acolyte’ at Disney+

Queen & Slim star Jodie Turner-Smith has signed on to Disney+’s live-action Star Wars series, The Acolyte, Deadline has learned.

Turner-Smith joins previously announce actress Amandla Stenberg. Lucasfilm is keeping who they are both playing under wraps. Both the studio and the reps for talent have declined to comment. With Disney+ Day on Thursday and the D23 Expo this weekend, we are sure to get some more clarity on the project.

Leslye Headland (Russian Doll) will write, executive produce, and serve as the series’ showrunner. The 8 episode series will focus on the emergence of dark side powers in the final days of the High Republic Era. The series will be female-centric and will take place in a new part of the Star Wars timeline. Rayne Roberts is co-developing the series with Headland.

The series is expected to begin production in London in late fall.

Jodie Turner-Smith has had quite the career, she has also starred in hit projects including The Last Ship (2017), Nightflyers (2018), Queen & Slim (2019), and Without Remorse (2021). She will next star in Murder Mystery 2, the sequel to the hit Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston Netflix comedy.

About Post Author

Skyler Shuler In 2013, Skyler Shuler wanted to share his knowledge of Disney films and the magic behind the scenes. So, he created the Instagram account Disney Film Facts and the page quickly garnered a following. Soon after a Twitter was created, and not long after that DisneyFilmFacts.com was born. The page has been lucky enough to garner a wonderful following of such amazing Disney and movie fans, as well as been sourced in some of the biggest entertainment sites in the world. In 2018, the page was rebranded to The DisInsider, and the rest was history! See author's posts

Related