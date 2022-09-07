The DisInsider

Exclusive Daily Disney News

Composer Henry Jackman Scoring Disney’s ‘Strange World’

Skyler Shuler September 7, 2022 2 min read

Walt Disney Animation Studios’ newest animated feature Strange World is a little over two months away and with Disney’s D23 Expo this weekend we are sure to learn a lot about the project. However, we have some new information regarding post-production.

According to Film Music Reporter, Composer Henry Jackman has begun scoring the music for Strange World, which journeys deep into an uncharted and treacherous land where fantastical creatures await the legendary Clades, a family of explorers whose differences threaten to topple their latest—and by far— most crucial mission.

Jackman is no stranger to The Walt Disney Company, scoring some of their biggest projects including Wreck-It Ralph, Winnie The Pooh, Big Hero 6, and Ralph Breaks The Internet. He has also scored Marvel Studios’ Captain America: The Winter Soldier and Captain America: Civil War.

The film features the voices of Jake Gyllenhaal, Jaboukie Young-White, Gabrielle Union, Lucy Liu, and Dennis Quaid.

The film is directed by Don Hall (Oscar®-winning Big Hero 6Raya and the Last Dragon) and co-director/writer Qui Nguyen (co-writer Raya and the Last Dragon), and produced by Roy Conli  (Oscar®-winning Big Hero 6, Tangled). Strange World hits U.S. theaters on November 23, 2022.

About Post Author

Skyler Shuler

In 2013, Skyler Shuler wanted to share his knowledge of Disney films and the magic behind the scenes. So, he created the Instagram account Disney Film Facts and the page quickly garnered a following. Soon after a Twitter was created, and not long after that DisneyFilmFacts.com was born. The page has been lucky enough to garner a wonderful following of such amazing Disney and movie fans, as well as been sourced in some of the biggest entertainment sites in the world. In 2018, the page was rebranded to The DisInsider, and the rest was history!

See author's posts

Tags:

Leave a Reply

More Stories

Bluebeard
2 min read

RUMOR: Disney Developing 2D Animated Film Based On French Fairy Tale ‘Bluebeard’

August 30, 2022 Dempsey Pillot
Princess and the Pea
2 min read

RUMOR: Disney’s ‘Princess and the Pea’ Adaptation To Be Animated, Expected to Release Next Year

August 30, 2022 Dempsey Pillot
2 min read

LEAKED: ‘Tangled’ Spinner Ride for Walt Disney Studios Paris

August 27, 2022 Jordan Simmons

You may have missed

2 min read

Composer Henry Jackman Scoring Disney’s ‘Strange World’

September 7, 2022 Skyler Shuler
7 min read

Disney+ Day to Offer Introductory Offer and Perks For Subscribers

September 7, 2022 Skyler Shuler
Jodie Turner-Smith
2 min read

Jodie Turner-Smith Joins ‘The Acolyte’ at Disney+

September 6, 2022 Skyler Shuler
9 min read

Chadwick Boseman, Abbott Elementary, and More Nab Emmy Awards

September 5, 2022 Dempsey Pillot