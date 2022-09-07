Composer Henry Jackman Scoring Disney’s ‘Strange World’

Walt Disney Animation Studios’ newest animated feature Strange World is a little over two months away and with Disney’s D23 Expo this weekend we are sure to learn a lot about the project. However, we have some new information regarding post-production.

According to Film Music Reporter, Composer Henry Jackman has begun scoring the music for Strange World, which journeys deep into an uncharted and treacherous land where fantastical creatures await the legendary Clades, a family of explorers whose differences threaten to topple their latest—and by far— most crucial mission.

Jackman is no stranger to The Walt Disney Company, scoring some of their biggest projects including Wreck-It Ralph, Winnie The Pooh, Big Hero 6, and Ralph Breaks The Internet. He has also scored Marvel Studios’ Captain America: The Winter Soldier and Captain America: Civil War.

The film features the voices of Jake Gyllenhaal, Jaboukie Young-White, Gabrielle Union, Lucy Liu, and Dennis Quaid.

The film is directed by Don Hall (Oscar®-winning Big Hero 6, Raya and the Last Dragon) and co-director/writer Qui Nguyen (co-writer Raya and the Last Dragon), and produced by Roy Conli (Oscar®-winning Big Hero 6, Tangled). Strange World hits U.S. theaters on November 23, 2022.

