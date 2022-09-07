Disney+ Day to Offer Introductory Offer and Perks For Subscribers

In anticipation of Disney+ Day on September 8, fans are invited to join the Disney+ community with a special introductory offer and receive even more value with their subscription with the ultimate collection of limited-time offers, experiences, and perks. Starting today at 9 pm PT through Monday, September 19 at 11:59 pm PT, new and returning subscribers can get one month of Disney+ for $1.99 here.

The Disney+ Day celebration leads into D23 Expo: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event presented by Visa in Anaheim, CA from September 9 through September 11, where subscribers in attendance can receive access to even more onsite perks and expect exciting announcements and first-looks at upcoming Disney+ Originals.

Both existing and new subscribers can receive the following perks in celebration of Disney+ Day starting September 8 at 12:00am PT / 3:00am ET:

Special Access to shopDisney Merchandise : Disney+ subscribers can receive special access to a curated collection of shopDisney merchandise. This custom selection of designs is inspired by favorite Disney+ Day premieres, Disney+ Originals, and more.

: Disney+ subscribers can receive special access to a curated collection of shopDisney merchandise. This custom selection of designs is inspired by favorite Disney+ Day premieres, Disney+ Originals, and more. Disney Cruise Line Offer : Watch the stories you love come to life on a Disney cruise with a special offer for Disney+ subscribers. Third and fourth guests sail free with two full-fare guests in the same stateroom. Disney+ subscribers can book up to two staterooms with this offer. Offer available starting September 8 on select sailings aboard the Disney Magic, Disney Dream and Disney Fantasy departing January – April 2023, in select stateroom categories*

: Watch the stories you love come to life on a Disney cruise with a special offer for Disney+ subscribers. Third and fourth guests sail free with two full-fare guests in the same stateroom. Disney+ subscribers can book up to two staterooms with this offer. Offer available starting September 8 on select sailings aboard the Disney Magic, Disney Dream and Disney Fantasy departing January – April 2023, in select stateroom categories* Walt Disney World Resort Offer: Experience holiday fun during the Walt Disney World® 50th Anniversary Celebration! Disney+ subscribers can be on the lookout for a special holiday offer at select Disney Resort hotels. Visit www.disneyworld.com/disneyplus starting September 8 for additional details. To learn more about the benefits of staying at a Disney Resort hotel, visit https://disneyworld.disney.go.com/resort-hotels-benefits.

Experience holiday fun during the Walt Disney World® 50th Anniversary Celebration! Disney+ subscribers can be on the lookout for a special holiday offer at select Disney Resort hotels. Visit www.disneyworld.com/disneyplus starting September 8 for additional details. To learn more about the benefits of staying at a Disney Resort hotel, visit https://disneyworld.disney.go.com/resort-hotels-benefits. National Geographic Digital Subscription Offer: Disney+ subscribers can get a 6-month free trial to Nat Geo Digital. Enjoy subscriber-exclusive content, every page of every issue ever published in our digital archive, and access stories anywhere with the ad-free Nat Geo mobile app.

Disney+ subscribers can get a 6-month free trial to Nat Geo Digital. Enjoy subscriber-exclusive content, every page of every issue ever published in our digital archive, and access stories anywhere with the ad-free Nat Geo mobile app. Uber One Offer: Extended in celebration of Disney+ Day, Disney+ subscribers get 6 free months of Uber One membership, plus $25 off their first Uber Eats order.

Extended in celebration of Disney+ Day, Disney+ subscribers get 6 free months of Uber One membership, plus $25 off their first Uber Eats order. Disney Movie Insiders Bonus Points: When subscribers link their Disney+ account to their Disney Movie Insiders account by September 30, they earn 150 bonus points and continue to earn 50 points per month as long as their active accounts are linked. It’s free to join Disney Movie Insiders, and members can redeem points for rewards, experiences, and more.

When subscribers link their Disney+ account to their Disney Movie Insiders account by September 30, they earn 150 bonus points and continue to earn 50 points per month as long as their active accounts are linked. It’s free to join Disney Movie Insiders, and members can redeem points for rewards, experiences, and more. Disney Parks Early Entry: On September 8, Disney+ subscribers and their party with theme park admission and reservations are invited to enter the theme parks at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida, Disneyland Resort in California, and Disneyland Park at Disneyland Paris 30 minutes before regular park open to extend the celebrations.**

On September 8, Disney+ subscribers and their party with theme park admission and reservations are invited to enter the theme parks at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida, Disneyland Resort in California, and Disneyland Park at Disneyland Paris 30 minutes before regular park open to extend the celebrations.** Disney+ Fan-Favorite Screenings at AMC Theatres: From September 8-19, select AMC Theatres will celebrate Disney+ Day with screenings of fan-favorite movies including Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Encanto, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, Marvel Studios’ Thor: Ragnarok, Disney and Pixar’s Cars and Newsies. Tickets are $5 per screening and are available to everyone. Attendees will receive a free Disney+ poster, while supplies last. Plus, a special concessions offer will be available for Disney+ subscribers.

Perks for Disney+ Subscribers at D23 Expo

Disney+ subscribers attending D23 Expo can continue the Disney+ Day celebration with special experiences, giveaways, and offers at the convention. To access the following perks, subscribers can pick up their Disney+ Subscriber Pass from September 8 through September 11 from 7am to 7pm at D23 Expo Will Call and the Arena Box Office at the Anaheim Convention Center Arena. To confirm your subscriber pass, guests will need to scan their valid D23 Expo badge.

Subscriber Screening (September 8): On Thursday, September 8, subscribers and their families heading to D23 Expo are invited to celebrate Disney+ Day with a special screening under the stars of the Disney+ Day Premiere, Pinocchio at the Hilton Anaheim located adjacent to the Anaheim Convention Center. This subscriber-only event will jumpstart the celebration through D23 Expo weekend with special content, live DJ, a volunteer opportunity, refreshments, giveaways, and more. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. and the screening will begin at 7:00 p.m. To access the screening, subscribers must show their Disney+ Subscriber Pass. Space is available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

On Thursday, September 8, subscribers and their families heading to D23 Expo are invited to celebrate Disney+ Day with a special screening under the stars of the Disney+ Day Premiere, Pinocchio at the Hilton Anaheim located adjacent to the Anaheim Convention Center. This subscriber-only event will jumpstart the celebration through D23 Expo weekend with special content, live DJ, a volunteer opportunity, refreshments, giveaways, and more. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. and the screening will begin at 7:00 p.m. To access the screening, subscribers must show their Disney+ Subscriber Pass. Space is available on a first-come, first-serve basis. Offer Spots: Throughout the weekend, Disney+ subscribers attending D23 Expo will be able to unlock special giveaways or promotions at Offer Spots on the show floor when they present their Disney+ subscriber pass. In the Disney+ Innovation Lounge, Disney+ subscribers and D23 Gold Members will receive a Disney+ Collectible Card pack featuring custom illustrations celebrating some of the most popular current and upcoming Disney+ movies and shows.

Throughout the weekend, Disney+ subscribers attending D23 Expo will be able to unlock special giveaways or promotions at Offer Spots on the show floor when they present their Disney+ subscriber pass. In the Disney+ Innovation Lounge, Disney+ subscribers and D23 Gold Members will receive a Disney+ Collectible Card pack featuring custom illustrations celebrating some of the most popular current and upcoming Disney+ movies and shows. Early Access to Adidas Ultraboost DNA x Marvel Legacy Black Panther Shoe: Subscribers at D23 Expo can sign up for early access to the new Adidas shoe inspired by Wakandan symbols and the iconic costume of the legendary Marvel character Black Panther. Subscribers can stop by the Disney+ Innovation Lounge for a sneak peek at the new shoe, plus get on the list for a limited drop available soon.

Subscribers at D23 Expo can sign up for early access to the new Adidas shoe inspired by Wakandan symbols and the iconic costume of the legendary Marvel character Black Panther. Subscribers can stop by the Disney+ Innovation Lounge for a sneak peek at the new shoe, plus get on the list for a limited drop available soon. Citizen: Citizen invites guests at D23 Expo to celebrate “moments in time,” and in celebration of the D23 Expo and Disney+ Day, will be offering select products available just for Disney+ Subscribers, including a new watch inspired by the Disney+ Day premiere Marvel Studios’ “Thor: Love and Thunder.” Attendees can stop by the Disney+ Innovation Lounge or the Citizen booth to learn more.

Citizen invites guests at D23 Expo to celebrate “moments in time,” and in celebration of the D23 Expo and Disney+ Day, will be offering select products available just for Disney+ Subscribers, including a new watch inspired by the Disney+ Day premiere Marvel Studios’ “Thor: Love and Thunder.” Attendees can stop by the Disney+ Innovation Lounge or the Citizen booth to learn more. Corkcicle: Experience hero hydration with select Corkcicle products available at D23 Expo, just for Disney+ Subscribers. Subscribers will be able to purchase 24oz tumblers inspired by popular Marvel characters Thor and Loki. Corkcicle will also be offering Disney+ Subscribers early access to a new collection inspired by Snow White. Attendees can stop by the Disney+ Innovation Lounge or the Corkcicle booth to learn more.

Additional Celebrations from Across the Company

