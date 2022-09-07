Ironheart Adds ‘GLOW’ Actress Shakira Barrera As Series Regular

According to Deadline, GLOW’s Shakira Barrera is the latest actor to join Marvel’s upcoming Ironheart series.

No word on who the actress will play, but she will be billed as a series regular.

Barrera joins the series’ laundry list of actors headed by Dominique Thorne, who will play the titular character as well as Anthony Ramos (In the Heights).

Additional actors attached include Manny Montana (Good Girls), Lyric Ross (This Is Us), Harper Anthony (Chicago Med), and Alden Ehrenreich (Solo: A Star Wars Story). There is also a possibility Sam Jackson could appear as Nick Fury.

Ironheart, which was also officially be a part of Marvel’s Phase 5 at the convention, will follow Riri Williams (Thorne), a teenage engineering genius at MIT who builds a suit based on Tony Stark’s Iron Man and dons the superhero name Ironheart. The character was created in 2016 by writers Brian Michael Bendis, and artist Mike Deodato, and later redesigned by Eve Ewing and Kevin Libranda.

Sam Bailey and Angela Barnes are directing Ironheart from a script by Chinaka Hodge (Amazing Stories), who also serves as the head writer on the six-episode first season. Zinzi Coogler, Sev Ohanian, and Black Panther director Ryan Coogler have also joined the team as executive producers alongside Kevin Feige, Louise D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, and Zoie Nagelhout.

The character will make her official MCU in the highly anticipated sequel Black Panther: Wakanda Forever which is now set to hit theaters on November 11, 2022.

