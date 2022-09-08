Criterion Announces First Collaboration With Pixar, ‘WALL·E’ Joining The Collection This Fall

For the first time ever a Pixar film is being added to the prestigious Criterion Collection.

Early Thursday it was announced that Andrew Stanton’s Academy Award-winning film WALL·E would be re-released in 4K this November as a part of Criterion’s catalog.

You can see the official post from the Criterion Twitter account below:

We're proud to announce our first collaboration with @Pixar: WALL•E (2008), directed by Andrew Stanton, entering the Collection on 4K this November! https://t.co/1T7kQ7nsSY pic.twitter.com/MG7WOoP1zR — Criterion Collection (@Criterion) September 8, 2022

The site currently features a revamped description of the film commending it as the classic it is.

It reads:

“A high-water mark of digital animation, this prescient vision of a dystopian future is packaged within a dazzling pop-science-fiction love story, making for an urgent fable for our troubled millennium. It’s the twenty-ninth century, and humans have long since fled Earth for outer space, leaving WALL•E, the last functioning trash-compacting robot, to go about the work of cleaning up a pollution-choked planet, one piece of garbage at a time. When he meets EVE, a fellow automaton sent to detect plant life, the pair are launched on an intergalactic quest to return humanity to Earth. Transporting us simultaneously back to cinema’s silent origins and forward light-years into the future, WALL•E is a soaring ode to the power of love and art to heal a dying world.”

Unlike the 4K version of the film that exists already, this one will be “Director-Approved”, featuring the following bonus feature:

DIRECTOR-APPROVED 4K UHD + BLU-RAY SPECIAL EDITION FEATURES

4K digital master, approved by director Andrew Stanton, with Dolby Atmos soundtrack

One 4K UHD disc of the film, presented in both Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10+, and two Blu-rays with the film and special features

Alternate 5.1 surround DTS-HD Master Audio and stereo soundtracks

Two audio commentaries: one featuring Stanton and the other, character supervisor Bill Wise, coproducer Lindsey Collins, story artist Derek Thompson, and lead animator Angus MacLane

New programs on Stanton’s cinematic influences and production designer Ralph Eggleston’s color scripts

Tour of the Pixar Living Archive with Stanton

Behind-the-scenes look at the making of the film, including segments from early animation reels

The Pixar Story (2007), a documentary by Leslie Iwerks

More than a dozen documentaries exploring the film’s production and robots

Anatomy of a Scene: The Plant, a masterclass with Stanton

“WALL•E”: A to Z, a new program featuring Stanton and coscreenwriter Jim Reardon

Deleted scenes featuring commentary by Stanton

A Story (1987), a student film by Stanton

BURN•E (2008), a short film by MacLane

Trailers

English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing

English descriptive audio

PLUS: An essay by author Sam Wasson; selections from Stanton’s sketchbooks, script notes, and drawings; and artwork from the WALL•E team

You can pre-order your copy of the film here. It will be officially released November 22, 2022.

