Disney Starts Disney+ Day with Surprise Release of ‘BTS: Permission to Dance On Stage – LA’

Disney is kicking off Disney+ Day with a bang! They’ve launched Thor: Love & Thunder, Pinocchio and a new Simpsons short, and now they’ve announced a last-minute addition with BTS: Permission to Dance On Stage – LA.

For those living under a rock, BTS is one of the most successful boy bands from South Korea. They’ve got dolls, had sell-out world tours, and they’ve even visited the White House!

The electrifying new concert film from the K-Pop superstars is a pro-shot recording of their 2021 performances at the Los Angeles SoFi Stadium. The film includes their GRAMMY-nominated hits “Dynamite” and “Butter” as well as the titular song, “Permission to Dance.”

BTS: Permission to Dance on Stage – LA is available to stream on Disney+ right now!

