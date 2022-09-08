SEE IT: The New Cast Of ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Revealed

After months of speculation, the cast of Dancing with the Stars season 31 has finally been revealed!

The announcement was made this morning on ABC’s Good Morning America, ahead of its premiere on Disney+ next week.

This year’s competition will feature familiar faces from all facets of pop culture. The celebrity contestants appearing are: Jordin Sparks (American Idol), Daniel Durant (CODA), Charli D’Amelio (TikTok), Heidi D’Amelio (The D’Amelio Show), Vinny Guadagnino (Jersey Shore), Selma Blair (Hellboy), Jason Lewis (Sex and the City), Shangela (RuPaul’s Drag Race), Gabby Windey (The Bachelorette), Sam Champion (Good Morning America), Teresa Giudice (Real Housewives of New Jersey), Joseph Baena (Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son), Trevor Donovan (90210), Jessie James Decker (Country Singer), Cheryl Ladd (the original Charlie’s Angels), and Wayne Brady (Whose Line Is It Anyway?).

You can check out the full announcement below!

Dancing with the Stars enters a ✨whole new world✨ with this cast!



Get ready to see them shine in the season premiere of #DWTS, streaming live September 19 only on #DisneyPlus! pic.twitter.com/LCUZL8UGMH — Disney+ (@DisneyPlus) September 8, 2022

Dancing with the Stars is the hit series hosted by supermodel and businesswoman Tyra Banks and actor and television personality Alfonso Ribeiro in which celebrities are paired with trained ballroom dancers to compete in themed choreographed dance routines that are judged by a panel of renowned ballroom experts, including Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli, and Derek Hough.

After an impressive 30 seasons on ABC, Dancing with the Stars moves to its new home on Disney+, premiering exclusively in the U.S. and Canada this fall, and making “Dancing with the Stars” the first live series to debut on the streaming service.

The series hits Disney+ on September 19th!

