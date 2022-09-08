‘Squid Game’ Star Lee Jung-Jae To Lead Lucasfilm’s ‘The Acolyte’ At Disney+

The cast of the highly anticipated Star Wars series The Acolyte keeps on growing.

According to Deadline, Squid Game star Lee Jung-Jae Lands is the latest actor to join the series. He’ll be the show’s male lead opposite the previously announced Amandla Stenberg.

He’s the second actor to join the series this week, after Jodie Turner-Smith.

It’s unclear who Lee will be playing, but it is possible we’ll get an official confirmation and more details this weekend at D23.

Leslye Headland (Russian Doll) will write, executive produce, and serve as the series’ showrunner. The 8 episode series will focus on the emergence of dark side powers in the final days of the High Republic Era. The series will be female-centric and will take place in a new part of the Star Wars timeline. Rayne Roberts is co-developing the series with Headland.

The series is expected to begin production in London in late fall.

SOURCE: Deadline

About Post Author

Related