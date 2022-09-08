The DisInsider

Exclusive Daily Disney News

‘Squid Game’ Star Lee Jung-Jae To Lead Lucasfilm’s ‘The Acolyte’ At Disney+

Dempsey Pillot September 8, 2022 1 min read

The cast of the highly anticipated Star Wars series The Acolyte keeps on growing.

According to Deadline, Squid Game star Lee Jung-Jae Lands is the latest actor to join the series. He’ll be the show’s male lead opposite the previously announced Amandla Stenberg.

He’s the second actor to join the series this week, after Jodie Turner-Smith.

It’s unclear who Lee will be playing, but it is possible we’ll get an official confirmation and more details this weekend at D23.

Leslye Headland (Russian Doll) will write, executive produce, and serve as the series’ showrunner. The 8 episode series will focus on the emergence of dark side powers in the final days of the High Republic Era. The series will be female-centric and will take place in a new part of the Star Wars timeline. Rayne Roberts is co-developing the series with Headland.

The series is expected to begin production in London in late fall.

SOURCE: Deadline

About Post Author

Dempsey Pillot

See author's posts

Tags:

Leave a Reply

More Stories

2 min read

SEE IT: The New Cast Of ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Revealed

September 8, 2022 Dempsey Pillot
1 min read

Disney Starts Disney+ Day with Surprise Release of ‘BTS: Permission to Dance On Stage – LA’

September 8, 2022 Jordan Simmons
5 min read

‘Pinocchio’ Review: Got No Strings But Filled with Cringe

September 8, 2022 Jordan Simmons

You may have missed

1 min read

‘Squid Game’ Star Lee Jung-Jae To Lead Lucasfilm’s ‘The Acolyte’ At Disney+

September 8, 2022 Dempsey Pillot
2 min read

Criterion Announces First Collaboration With Pixar, ‘WALL·E’ Joining The Collection This Fall

September 8, 2022 Dempsey Pillot
2 min read

SEE IT: The New Cast Of ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Revealed

September 8, 2022 Dempsey Pillot
1 min read

Disney Starts Disney+ Day with Surprise Release of ‘BTS: Permission to Dance On Stage – LA’

September 8, 2022 Jordan Simmons