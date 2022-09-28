Anthony Mackie on a Possible ‘Thunderbolts’ Appearance “I have no idea”

Now, that Sam Wilson is the new Captain America and is set to lead his own movie Captain America: New World Order, one might surmise that his character could show up in other Marvel projects.

One project that makes sense is Thunderbolts. Bucky Barnes is set to return as the Winter Soldier, as well as John Walker aka US Agent hot off Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Joaquin Torres and Isiah Bradley are also returning from the Falcon and the Winter Soldier for Captain America: New World Order. So, it makes so much sense for these two movies to have some sort of crossover, and having Cap there would be a no-brainer.

That said Anthony Mackie himself has “no idea” if he will make an appearance. “You know how it works. They call you the week before and are like, ‘We own your ass. Come get in the movie.’” Mackie said while promoting his new partnership with roofing manufacturer GAF to help residents of his hometown of New Orleans whose roofs were damaged by natural disasters.

Officially announced at Disney’s D23 Expo two weeks ago, Thunderbolts will also see the return of Yelena Bolova, Bucky Barnes, Red Guardian, John Walker, Taskmaster, Ghost, and Valentina. Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, David Harbour, Wyatt Russell, Olga Kurylenko, Hannah John-Kamen, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus will reprise those respective roles. Jake Schreier is set to direct.

