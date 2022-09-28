Chloe Bennet Joins Season 3 Of The FX Comedy Series ‘Dave’

FX’s hit comedy series Dave is about to get one very super-powered addition.

According to Variety, former Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. star Chloe Bennett has joined the upcoming third season in a recurring role.

The site says the actress will appear in multiple episodes as a photographer named Robyn who the titular rapper befriends while on tour.

You don’t have to read in between the lines to see that she may be playing a potential love interest for Dave.

Production on the third season of the WGA-nominated series is currently underway.

Produced by Kevin Hart and based on the life of real life rapper Dave Burd a.k.a Lil Dicky, the series follows a fictionalized neurotic version of his alter ego as he grapples with fame and the idea that he’s destined to be one of the best rappers of all time.

In addition to Burd, Taylor Misiak (American Vandal), GaTa, Andrew Santino (I’m Dying Up Here), Travis “Taco” Bennett (Odd Future), and Christine Ko (Only Murders In The Building) star.

Aside from its main cast, the show has also been praised for its A-List cameos. The first two seasons featured appearances from Justin Bieber, Macklemore, Marshmello, Ninja, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, and Doja Cat.

