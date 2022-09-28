The DisInsider

Exclusive Daily Disney News

‘Figment’ Movie In Development From Seth Rogen’s Point Grey

Josh September 28, 2022 1 min read
EPCOT's iconic character Figment is getting his own feature from Seth Rogen, Dan Hernandez & Benji Samit

Deadline are reporting that a new Disney film is in the works which is set to feature the iconic character Figment, from EPCOT’s Imagination! Pavilion.

SEE IT: Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman Answer Your Questions About Wolverine’s Return In ‘Deadpool 3’

Figment was created by Imagineers Tony Baxter and Steve Kirk. The character made his debut in EPCOT’s Journey Into Imagination on March 5, 1983. Ever since, Figment has gained a huge fan base, becoming an icon for EPCOT. The small, purple dragon is a symbol for “the figment of your information”.

Figment in EPCOT

The film is set to be produced by Seth Rogen’s Point Grey. Dan Hernandez and Benji Samit (Pokémon Detective Pikachu) are set to write the screenplay. The pair have also worked on The Addams Family 2, Central Park, One Day at a Time, and Hulu’s upcoming series Koala Man.

READ: Director Bassam Tariq Exits Marvel Studios’ ‘Blade’

Most recently at D23 Expo, it was confirmed by the Parks & Resorts team that they were actively working on bringing Figment to EPCOT as a Meet & Greet opportunity.

No more information about the film is currently known.

Source: Deadline

About Post Author

Josh

See author's posts

Leave a Reply

More Stories

4 min read

Alan Menken Receives Max Steiner Award

September 26, 2022 Skyler Shuler
2 min read

Space Mountain Board Game to Launch in October

September 23, 2022 Skyler Shuler
2 min read

Disney+ UK Original Series ‘Save Our Squad With David Beckham’ to Stream November 9

September 22, 2022 Skyler Shuler

You may have missed

1 min read

‘Figment’ Movie In Development From Seth Rogen’s Point Grey

September 28, 2022 Josh
2 min read

Lewis Tan Returning For ‘Deadpool 3’?

September 28, 2022 Skyler Shuler
6 min read

Kelvin Harrison Jr. and Aaron Pierre to Lead Disney+ Series ‘Genius: MLK/X’

September 28, 2022 Skyler Shuler
2 min read

Anthony Mackie on a Possible ‘Thunderbolts’ Appearance “I have no idea”

September 28, 2022 Skyler Shuler