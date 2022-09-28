‘Figment’ Movie In Development From Seth Rogen’s Point Grey

Deadline are reporting that a new Disney film is in the works which is set to feature the iconic character Figment, from EPCOT’s Imagination! Pavilion.

Figment was created by Imagineers Tony Baxter and Steve Kirk. The character made his debut in EPCOT’s Journey Into Imagination on March 5, 1983. Ever since, Figment has gained a huge fan base, becoming an icon for EPCOT. The small, purple dragon is a symbol for “the figment of your information”.

The film is set to be produced by Seth Rogen’s Point Grey. Dan Hernandez and Benji Samit (Pokémon Detective Pikachu) are set to write the screenplay. The pair have also worked on The Addams Family 2, Central Park, One Day at a Time, and Hulu’s upcoming series Koala Man.

Most recently at D23 Expo, it was confirmed by the Parks & Resorts team that they were actively working on bringing Figment to EPCOT as a Meet & Greet opportunity.

No more information about the film is currently known.

Source: Deadline

