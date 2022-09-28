Kang Sees the Future of Marvel Comics

If there’s one thing that Kang is good at, it’s travelling through time and messing things up. We love that about him. He’s the master time traveller and he knows everything about every time. So much so, that when things aren’t going according to plan, he can run in there and fix it if it suits his needs.

This is kind of what happened in Timeless 2021, a creative way to hint at what’s to come in the year ahead for Marvel comics. With the 2021 version seeing a lot of popularity and reaching a second printing, it only makes sense that it would be brought back to round out 2022.

Timeless 2022, cover art by Kael Ngu

The Last Battle

Most of what to expect from Timeless 2022 is still being kept very secret. But Marvel have promised we will see an even more shocking and mysterious tease of the year ahead, as well as some first appearances, and one hell of a journey for Kang himself.

Kang is on the lookout for the one thing he cannot have, the Missing Moment. But he’s not alone in his search, and things are different for Kang this time round. Timeless 2022 will see Kang on the run across the events of the Marvel Universe future!

This special edition one-shot is once again being written by comics superstar Jed MacKay, who will be joined by Salvador Larroca, Greg Land and Patch Zircher for the artwork.

On What to expect from Timeless 2022, MacKay said:

“Kang is back on another adventure – but could this be his last one? Once again, we step into the Conqueror’s thigh-high boots to go stamping through the future. But this time Kang is in an unfamiliar position: fleeing… TIMELESS 2022 is bigger and better than ever before. More previews of what the Marvel Universe has in store, more action, and a story that sets up the dominoes for a huge story coming in the future that I’m really excited to see play out!”

The formation of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes in The Avengers #1 from 1963.

What Do Your Kang Eyes See?

So, what can we expect for the future of Marvel? At the moment, it could be anything. 2023 will be the 60th anniversary of the Avengers, so it’s reasonable to think they’ll play a big part in next year’s universe. Especially after the events of Avengers Assemble, which will see the Avengers travel across space and time!

It will also be interesting to see the aftermath of the Marvel event A.X.E.: Judgement Day, and what this means for the Avengers, X-Men and Eternals.

I’m personally excited to see who they’ll be bringing into the Marvel Universe. Will it be new characters or different versions of old favourites? As the multiverse is ever expanding, and the timelines are slowly becoming more intertwined, there are endless possibilities as to who we might see. Maybe a trip with Kang is exactly what we need to get us pumped for what’s to come in 2023.

Timeless 2022 will be available to buy on 28th December 2022. Be sure to check it out for a look at the future of the Marvel Universe.

